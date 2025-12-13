BHLA founder partners with YABATECH to empower over 1,000 young creatives in Lagos

The founder of Black History and Lifestyle Awards (BHLA), Mrs. Eziada Folashade Balogun, in partnership with the Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) brought together vision, expertise, and a shared commitment to supporting Nigeria’s young creatives.

At the the maiden edition of Youth in Creativity 1.0, a Corporation Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of BHLA ok December 3, 2025, the institution’s campus was into a vibrant hub of creativity, learning and opportunity,

The event was expertly hosted by renowned media personality, Layole Oyatogun, whose energy and seamless delivery kept the audience engaged from start to finish.

From the moment the gates opened, the campus buzzed with excitement as over 1,000 young creatives trooped in ready to learn, network, and showcase their talents.

The air was filled with anticipation as participants settled in for a full day of empowerment and hands-on inspiration.

In her keynote address, the BHLA Founder, Mrs. Eziada Folashade Balogun, reminded the audience that creativity is now a major force in today’s economy.

She encouraged young people to “dream boldly, learn fearlessly, and create relentlessly,” reinforcing that access and support can transform ideas into careers and passion into sustainable income.

Representing the Rector of YABATECH, Dr. Angel Bismilai, delivered a message of encouragement and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

He emphasised that the partnership with BHLA marked the beginning of a long-term movement to equip young Nigerians with the skills and support needed to tum creativity into impact.

The energy intensified as Nigeria’s leading creative industry figures took the stage.

Panelists included Bimpe Onakoya, Ugochukwu George Igbokwe, Emmy Kasbit, Kid Baby, Anita Asianya, Tope Adenola, Tolu Arogunmati, Gift Vincent, Ololade Amina Afolabi-Borogun, and Omosalewa Ogunnowo, amongst others.

Their conversations offered honest insights into navigating the creative industry, building resilience, and tuming passion into opportunity.

The event also welcomed distinguished guests, including the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, the Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Tayo Akinmade Ayinde, and the Executive Chairman, Onigbongbo Local Council Development, Moyosore Adebanjo, Area, among others, whose presence highlighted the strong support for youth empowerment and creative innovation.

Beyond inspiration, Youth in Creativity 1.0 delivered real empowerment.

Participants engaged in masterclasses and hands-on Creative Labs, exploring fashion design, digital content creation, photography, makeup artistry, and hairstyling. Following the masterclasses, extraordinary gifts such as sewing machines, smartphones, curated makeup kits, and professional hair-styling tools were distributed, equipping young talents to turn creativity into sustainable careers.

This partnership between BHLA and YABATECH demonstrated the power of collaboration and intentional investment in young people.