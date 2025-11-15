Chrisland School Student, Olayinka named ‘top in The World’ in IGCSE exams

A 16-year-old student of Chrisland Schools, Naomi Olayinka, has emerged as the Top in the World in English as a Second Language at the 2024 Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.



Olayinka’s recognition by the Cambridge Assessment International Education follows her outstanding performance in the June 2024 IGCSE examinations.



The IGCSE programme is a Cambridge International programme attended by Year 10 and Year 11 students at international school. It is also the most popular international qualification for students aged between 14 and 16 worldwide.



By attending the IGCSE programme, students acquire the knowledge and skills necessary for them to continue their education and obtain a prestigious international diploma.



In the June 2024 IGCSE examination series administered by Cambridge International, a total of 295,972 students participated.

These students came from 4,581 schools in 140 countries, and accounted for nearly one million subject entries (956,100). These figures marked an increase in participation, with entries up by seven per cent compared to the June 2023 series.



An elated Olayinka, who is from Chrisland Ikeja, expressed gratitude to God, her teachers, parents, and everyone who supported her throughout her journey.



“It was such a surreal moment, and all I could think about was how the hard work had really paid off. It feels amazing to be part of such a proud legacy,” she said.



The young scholar’s love for the English language stems from her appreciation of its ability to express thoughts and emotions beautifully.

“I believe it is a way of thinking and connecting with people. That perspective really made me fall in love with it even more,” she added.



Olayinka’s study routine while preparing for the exams involved setting aside time every day to read, write essays, and review past questions. She also made sure to read novels, articles, and newspapers to expand her vocabulary and understanding.



Her teacher’s feedback on practice essays was instrumental in her improvement. Despite facing challenges along the way, Olayinka persevered and learned to take things one step at a time. She credited her parents and teachers for their constant encouragement and support.

“There were times I felt overwhelmed balancing all my subjects and responsibilities. Sometimes I doubted myself too. But I learned to take things one step at a time and reminded myself to trust the process,” she said.



Olayinka aims to become a lawyer and impact society meaningfully. She wants to use her voice to stand for what’s right and help create a fairer community.



The Director of Schools, Mrs. Ayoola Akinyeye, described Olayinka as an inspirational school leader. Akinyeye emphasised that excellence is not an exception at Chrisland, but the default.



“Every year, we present hundreds of students for national and international examinations, and a remarkable number consistently achieve distinctions and awards that place them among the best in the world,” she said.



The Executive Head of Schools, Communications, Dr. Olajide Onigbogi, attributed the school’s success to its mentoring culture and core values of discipline, integrity, professionalism, love, and excellence.

“At Chrisland, teachers are more than instructors; they are mentors and moral guides. We run a structured pastoral care and mentorship system that identifies each learner’s strengths and areas of growth. Every student is seen, known, and supported,” he said.