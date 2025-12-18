CMUL alumni invest over N10m in learning facilities

The 2004 alumni set of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL) has launched a give-back project, investing over N10 million in upgrading learning facilities to reaffirm their commitment to infrastructure development, mentorship, and the advancement of medical education.

To mark the 20th anniversary of their graduation, the alumni, who gathered under the theme “20 Years Strong: Our Journey So Far”, described the reunion not only as a celebration but also as a reaffirmation of the purpose that drew them to medicine and the values of service, resilience, and compassion instilled by the institution.

Speaking at a press conference, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the set, Dr Olayemi Dawodu, said the past two decades had seen the alumni practise medicine amid limited resources, pandemics, systemic pressures, and rapid technological change. She stressed that the anniversary was also an opportunity to look ahead and build a legacy anchored on uplifting others.

According to Dawodu, mentorship lies at the heart of the reunion, as today’s medical students face a more complex healthcare environment than previous generations.

She said the class was committed to an intentional and sustained mentorship platform to connect alumni with students and young doctors for career guidance, clinical exposure, research support, wellness, advocacy, and leadership development.

Dawodu explained that the give-back project rests on three pillars: infrastructure development, teaching, and role modelling. She said alumni were upgrading classrooms to make them more conducive to learning and equipping them with modern technologies, adding that many members of the class currently serve as lecturers at the College of Medicine.

She noted that the reunion symposium, featuring about 30 speakers, was designed to expose students to diverse career journeys both locally and abroad, while also serving as a channel for identifying mentors to follow and learn from.

LOC member Dr Dipo Ayedun said the class had committed over N10 million to classroom upgrades, including improved ambience and uninterrupted power supply. He noted that the facilities were being modelled after international standards to maintain the university’s reputation as a first-choice institution.

On emerging trends, LOC member Dr Omolara Odunsi highlighted that artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine had become an inevitable tool and should be embraced responsibly.

She revealed that AI in medicine and dentistry would feature during the reunion symposium.

Odunsi also emphasised that medicine remains an ethical profession and noted that measures were already in place at CMUL to prevent unethical use of AI by students.

She added that while regulations around AI are still evolving, the institution has adopted tools to protect academic integrity and that AI could improve access to specialist care in underserved communities.

Another LOC member, Dr Adetunji Adenukan, observed that youth migration in the health sector is driven by both push and pull factors, including inadequate investment in healthcare. He said improved funding and infrastructure could encourage young professionals to remain in Nigeria.