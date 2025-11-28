Corona School emphasises co-curricular activities, tech skills for students

Head of School, Corona School, Ikoyi; Funmilola Olorunnishola (left); Nursery Head, Corona School, Victoria Island, Oluwakemi Oyedele; Saidat Akinpelu; Fidelia Anameje; Deputy Head of School, Corona School, Victoria Island, Ifeoluwatomi Adeniyi; Head of School, Corona School, Victoria Island, Olaitan Shogaolu, and Director of Education, Corona Schools’ Trust Council, Mrs. Adetokunbo Matilukuro, with some of the students at the 2025 Inter School Quiz Competition recently held at Corona School, Victoria Island, Lagos.

CORONA Schools has emphasised the importance of co-curricular activities and technology skills for its students, providing them with opportunities to showcase their innate skills in addition to their pursuit of academic excellence.

The 70-year-old academic institution has reaffirmed its commitment to tutoring its students in new technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), to ensure they are tech-savvy and can compete in a rapidly changing world.

Head of School, Corona School, Ikoyi, Mrs Funmilola Olorunnishola, stated this during the 2025 Inter-School Quiz Competition, explaining that the initiative is a carefully thought-out strategy to encourage healthy competition among students, develop the spirit of sportsmanship, and prepare them for global championships.

She said: “Today is another opportunity for us to showcase our future leaders who are not just academic champions, but have also grown in confidence, boldness, and clearly understand the concept of sportsmanship.”

She added that the students’ comportment, competitiveness, and friendliness at the end of the competition underscore their growth and mental maturity.

The school’s commitment to co-curricular activities solidifies its assertion of a robust and vibrant co-curriculum that enables students to participate in various activities beyond academics.

“Our exploits at global competitions are testaments to these internal competitions,” Olorunnishola added.

Human Resource Manager, Corona Schools’ Trust Council, Ms Christiana Yellowe, acknowledged the relevance of co-curricular activities and their impact on students.

“We utilise platforms such as the inter-school quiz competition to evaluate the growth and progress of these students, and we consistently find satisfaction in the outcomes,” Yellowe expressed.

The school remains intentional in developing its students by ensuring they are in tune with current realities, as evidenced by some students who created smart city prototypes as part of an inter-school competition.