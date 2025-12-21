Crisis hits federal varsity over VC selection process

The front view of the administrative block at the Federal University, Wukari, Taraba. The university is one of the 12 new federal universities that are scheduled for auditing.

The process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor for the Federal University Wukari (FUW), Taraba State, has been thrown into crisis following sharp disagreements between the university’s Governing Council, management, and other stakeholders, The Guardian has observed

The controversy stems from a letter dated December 17, 2025, written by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Iysa Ade Bello, directing the immediate suspension of the Vice-Chancellor selection process

The letter, addressed to the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jude S. Rabo, claimed that the suspension was issued with the authority of the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa.

Professor Bello’s directive also announced plans to appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor at the expiration of Professor Rabo’s tenure in February 2026, allegedly subject to ministerial approval.

In addition, the letter ordered the freezing of all contract-related payments and the suspension of Governing Council meetings until further notice.

However, the decision has drawn strong opposition from Taraba State Concerned Citizens, a civil group, which accused the council chairman of acting unilaterally and attempting to disrupt a process that had already been approved by the Governing Council.

In a petition addressed to the Minister of Education, the group argued that “only the Governing Council, acting collectively, has the authority to suspend the appointment process, not the chairman acting alone.”

The group, through its leader Ahmadu Stephen, also noted that “the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor is, by law, the responsibility of the university Senate, not the minister.”

According to the group, the Governing Council had earlier approved a detailed timeline for the appointment of both the Vice-Chancellor and the University Librarian at its 29th meeting on February 12, 2025.

Following this approval, the Senate and Congregation elected their representatives, while interview panels for both positions were constituted at a council meeting held on November 27, 2025, under the chairmanship of Professor Bello.

Interviews were scheduled to take place between January 18 and 22, 2026.

The group questioned, “What changed between November 27 and December 17, 2025, to justify the sudden suspension of the process?”.

It also alleged that the council chairman “had long harboured plans to influence the emergence of a Vice-Chancellor from the South-West,” raising concerns about adherence to the federal character principle.

In a swift response, Vice-Chancellor Professor Jude S. Rabo rejected the allegations of interference levelled against him by the Pro-Chancellor.

In a letter dated December 18, 2025, Professor Rabo described the claims as “misleading,” stressing that the Governing Council had duly approved the appointment process and that advertisements for the positions were placed as far back as August 2025.

Professor Rabo said he was “surprised by the accusations,” noting that he had not received any query or official communication from the Ministry of Education or the National Universities Commission (NUC) regarding the matter.

He also questioned why the suspension focused mainly on the Vice-Chancellor’s appointment while remaining silent on the ongoing process for appointing a University Librarian.

Meanwhile, investigations revealed that tensions have been brewing within the five-member selection committee overseeing the appointment.

The committee comprises two representatives of the university Senate, two members of the Governing Council, and the Pro-Chancellor as chairman.

Sources disclosed that disagreements within the committee, particularly during the constitution of panels, escalated into what was described as a “cold war,” eventually leading to the suspension of the exercise.

Some academic and non-academic staff of the institution, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that “a particular member of the committee is pursuing personal interests and attempting to favour specific candidates.”

The staff, who warned that the crisis, if not urgently resolved, could damage the reputation of the university, which has been widely praised for maintaining industrial harmony since its establishment, also urged the minister “to work round the clock by inserting the right peg in the right hole.”

The Taraba State Concerned Citizens have also called on the Minister of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to “intervene and ensure that the selection process continues transparently and in line with established procedures.”

As the standoff persists, the future of the Vice-Chancellor appointment process at the Federal University Wukari remains uncertain, raising concerns about governance, fairness, and stability within the institution.