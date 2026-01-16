Damuli boosts Yobe’s education service delivery with N90m investment

In a remarkable move of commitment to the delivery of education services and community development in Yobe State, the Damuli Investment Nigeria (DMIN) firm is to invest over N90 million into the education sector.

The firm led by Alhaji Liman Muhammad Dabuwa has contributed enormously to various educational initiatives in the state between 2024 and 2025.

Dabuwa’s total investment in the education sector has surpassed ₦90 million, supporting schools, orphans, and students who cannot afford to complete their education to the secondary level.

Highlighting the educational interventions, Dabuwa stated: “We have allocated ₦9.1 million for the procurement of mattresses. This educational support also included ₦9.1 million for the purchase of mattresses and bedding materials for the Mai Bukar Boarding Primary School (MBBS).”

“Prior to government’s approvals, the company provided an additional ₦10.5 million for three months’ feeding support for students at the boarding primary school.”

Dabuwa further revealed: “In August 2025, a generous contribution of ₦38.5 million was also paid to the Mai Bukar Boarding School, for the purchase of learning materials, computers, food supplies for the educators, and gifts being presented during graduation ceremonies”.

“Damuli Investment also paid school registration fees for 15 orphaned students at Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Potiskum, amounting to over ₦3 million”.

Beyond the procurement of learning materials and feeding, he added: “The firm also supports cultural activities by donating the sum of ₦11 million to the Yobe State Annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition held in Machina in 2025, funding of gifts, and the feeding of the participants.

“Over 150 students in various institutions of higher learning were also assisted by paying their registration fees of ₦13.75 million”.

In response to an emergency, the company provided building materials to Yobe State University (YSU) following a fire, enabling the swift reconstruction of school facilities.

Other educational interventions included ₦1.6 million sponsorship of entrance examinations for prospective students of the Mai Bukar Boarding School in 10 political wards of the Machina Local Council.

Dabuwa therefore pledged to support the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu, in advancing health education among nurses and midwives.

The company has earmarked ₦0.5m in 2026 for the purchase of essential teaching and learning materials for Government Secondary School (GSS), Machina, a border community with Niger Republic.

As part of DMIN’s ongoing efforts, it has committed ₦2,03 million to the second- and third-term fees for 15 orphans from Machina LGA, showcasing its strategies to uplift the most vulnerable members of the community.

The educational initiatives underscored Damuli Investment’s role as a key player in enhancing educational infrastructure and opportunities in the state, facilitating a brighter future for youths and girls.