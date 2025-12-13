Dialogue only way to achieve lasting industrial peace, Tinubu tells ASUU, others

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to dialogue as the key to achieving lasting industrial peace in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, urging the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other academic unions to always embrace dialogue.

The president urged university staff to engage in dialogue with the government to resolve differences, noting that doing so would ensure universities remain open, stable, conducive, and productive.

He made this call at the 49th Convocation Ceremony of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, emphasising the need for mutual respect and collaboration between the government and university staff.

Tinubu, represented by Professor Kabir Bala, a former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, stated that his administration is working to review the conditions of service and remuneration of university staff to reflect the current economic realities. This, he said, will ensure that universities remain open, stable, and productive.

He said his administration was intensifying efforts to review the conditions of service and remuneration of university staff to reflect the realities of the present-day economy. Collaboration with relevant staff unions within the university system and the National Salaries has created a sustainable framework that rewards dedication, innovation and productivity while also ensuring fiscal responsibility.

Tinubu also reiterated his aim to commercialise research findings, promote entrepreneurship and create jobs for Nigerian graduates.

The president said, “Government remains committed to dialogue as the surest path to lasting industrial peace in our tertiary institutions.

“The Federal Government is, therefore, intensifying efforts to review the conditions of service and remuneration of university staff to reflect the realities of the present-day economy. In collaboration with relevant staff unions within the university system and the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, we are already developing a sustainable framework that rewards dedication, innovation and productivity while also ensuring fiscal responsibility.

“Let us, therefore, continue to resolve our differences through dialogue and mutual respect so that our universities can remain open, stable, conducive and productive. We are expanding opportunities for collaboration among the university system, industry, and government.”

The president noted that his administration would ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of background, has the opportunity to learn, create, and thrive.

“This administration will continue to accord top priority to revitalising Nigeria’s education sector through reform, infrastructure renewal and enhanced access. We will also continue to strengthen policies and programmes that would make learning accessible, relevant and sustainable.

“We are determined to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of background, enjoys the opportunity to learn, to create and to thrive. Our recently launched initiative, Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), stands as a testament to our commitment to equity in education.

“Through this initiative, indigent students in public tertiary institutions can now access interest-free loans to support their studies. Beginning from the 2025/2026 academic session, the scheme will be expanded to include vocational and technical education, as well as introductions of book and accommodation allowances, to ease the financial burdens faced by many families,” Tinubu stated.

Addressing the graduands, Tinubu said, “Your generation represents the hope and promise of a better Nigeria. Our nation looks up to you not just to succeed, but to make a difference in your chosen professions, in your communities, and in the global arena. Wherever life takes you as ambassadors of this university, remember to carry the Great Ife spirit of excellence, courage and progress.”

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, while delivering the convocation lecture, titled ‘Raising a New Generation of Leaders for the World in Such a Difficult Time Through University Education’, urged universities to start departments that will award degrees in leadership to graduates.

“We all want to be leaders, and we speak about leadership, but unfortunately, our institutions don’t have a department that teaches leadership. This is not good enough,” Akpabio, who was represented by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, said.

Senator Ibrahim said the 10th National Assembly under Akpabio will build a leadership centre for the institution, provided that the management establishes a department for the award of degrees in leadership.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Simeon Bamire, in his address, said a total of 6,454 students graduated with various degrees during the 49th convocation.

Providing a breakdown of the graduates, Bamire said, “Undergraduate diplomas – 54, classified degree – 5,253, unclassified degree – 295, Postgraduate – 959”.

The Vice Chancellor commended the university council and management team for their unwavering commitment to sustaining the peaceful academic environment on campus.

During the programme, the institution conferred honorary doctorate awards on notable individuals, including Emeritus Professor Olu Aina, Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, Engineer Demola Aladekomo, and Alhaji Adeyemi Adeniji.