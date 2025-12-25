Don highlights challenges facing Nigerian education at book launch

Renowned Professor of Digital Humanities at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Tunde Ope-Davies, has identified inadequate funding, lack of facilities, and high lecturer-student ratios as major challenges confronting education in Nigeria, particularly at the university level.

Ope-Davies stated this at the unveiling of his seven-volume book series, titled: Seven Pillars of Wisdom. The event also celebrated his 60th birthday and was themed “Engraced Journey of Mercy at 60.”

The professor emphasised the need for government to increase its budgetary allocation to education, citing the appalling lecturer-student ratio and the need for more equipment and lecturers to provide quality education.

“The government needs to wake up and understand the need to invest in research and scholarship by increasing budget on education,” he said. He explained that writing and launching seven books at once was not unprecedented for someone in academia, as research and communication of findings were integral parts of their work.

He stated that his motivation was to ensure that their efforts in the university benefited society and informed policy decisions that would drive transformation.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, represented by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, described Ope-Davies as a humble scholar who had made significant contributions to education.

Hamzat noted that Ope-Davies was the first person to introduce technology to humanities in Nigeria and praised his dedication to scholarship.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, and her predecessor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, also spoke at the event, lauding Ope-Davies as a star who had brought digital innovation to humanities.

The event was attended by prominent academics, government officials, and dignitaries, who celebrated Ope-Davies’ achievements and acknowledged his contributions to Nigerian education.