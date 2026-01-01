Don urges Nigerians to rise above fear, trust in God

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos, Samuel Olatunji, has advised Nigerians to eschew fear despite the various challenges facing the country, noting that 2026 will be a year of glad tidings.

He said Nigerians should put their trust in God, who holds the key to resolving the nation’s insecurity and other problems.

Speaking with journalists at its end-of-year programme, Olatunji said God is never far away, but always near and talking to mankind all the time.

While assuring Nigerians that God is still looking out for them, the Pro-Chancellor said He will never abandon them, but will make a way for them.

He said: “Since the world began, God has made that promise, even before the birth of Christ, who merely came to fulfil the promise that he will intervene, save us from our enemies, and from all those who hate us, and from every issue, problem, difficulty, fear, or harm that may confront us at any time.

“Meaning that God is essentially the God of hope, the God of intervention, the God of solution, the God who is committed, who is caring, who is concerned, and who can help, and who is able, is ready, and willing.”

For 2026, he said Nigerians should not be anxious, pointing out that the God who sent us here should be our focus.

Olatunji, however, noted that Nigeria needs divine intervention, inspiration, and instruction from heaven.

“And we are not even so sure if they are not working at cross-purposes. So, what should be the message? Let’s put God first. There is nothing God cannot do. There is no man God cannot handle,” he advised.

On his part, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Clement Kolawole, praised the students for delighting the school community and friends with excellent performances.

He promised that the institution will continue to nurture talents and give them the space to excel.