Don’t allow social media distract you from your study, FUOYE VC tells new students

Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, has cautioned the matriculating students against indiscriminate use of social media, warning it could be a distraction.

Fasina spoke at the weekend at the matriculation of the newly admitted students for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor urged the students to ensure that they build the foundation of their academic journey in the university on a solid foundation, saying that doing this would guarantee a brighter future for them in their chosen careers in life.

Prof. Fasina, who was delivering his valedictory matriculation speech, titled “Building a House on the Solid Rock: Foundations for a Successful Future”, urged the matriculating students not to bring the name of the university into disrepute.

“I want to advise you, because later in life you find yourself in a place where they tell you, okay that man was here 4 years ago. What was his role? What role did he play? Did he actually help the university to develop? Or he was one of those people that damaged the reputation of the university?

“Personal conduct, integrity are the cornerstones upon which trust and respect are built. Let it guide your choices and actions, your focus and interactions. You will see a lot of distractions here and there, but the most important thing is that you will be focused so that you who started well will also finish well.

“Nurture a passion for learning. Allow your curiosity to drive you beyond textbooks — explore new ideas, ask questions, and seek understanding,” he said.

Speaking on his journey as the chief executive of FUOYE, Fasina said, “We have learnt so many lessons, and I think some of the lessons I’ve learnt have made me put my trust more in God, not in any human being.

“The Bible says, Woe unto you that put a man as his trust.? But whatever a man sows, he shall reap. And I want to advise all of us: if you sow well, you reap well. Even on earth, not even in heaven.

“At the end. And I know the Lord will help and bless all of us. But as individuals, we should endeavour to strive for the development of this university.

“For us, we can say, and I can beat my chest, that this is how far the Lord has helped me to deliver. I knew where we met this university when we came in 2021. I know what the university is right now. I want to thank God for what the Lord has done.”

A total of 11,327 fresh students were matriculated for the 2025/2026 session.