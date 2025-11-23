Ebonyi Community contribute money to provide school infrastructure for students

Members of Ntezi in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have contributed money to provide whiteboards and other amenities for government schools in the community.

The fund was contributed by about 300 members of the community who came together to form an association named Ntezi People’s Forum (N-PeF) to implement a project tagged SMART Project—Schools Marker-board Advancement for Reliable Teaching.

The fund enabled the community to deliver whiteboards to public schools across Ntezi, providing teachers and students with essential tools to enhance learning and make it more interactive and meaningful.

The founder of N-PeF SMART Project, Zack Onwe, while handing over the project, said, “Funding came entirely from community members, mobilised through a WhatsApp group of over 300 members.

This initiative demonstrates the power of collective action and community ownership, showing that meaningful change does not always start with government.

“Communities can support their own development while awaiting government or external support. When we take ownership of our problems and contribute, even in small ways, we can transform our schools and secure a better future for our children,” he said.

The project team, led by members of the community, Uchenna Ogadu and Akpuro Sunday Prosper, visited several schools to hand over the whiteboards and assess conditions.

Unfortunately, while some classrooms were bustling with pupils eager to learn, others had low attendance, understaffing, and in certain cases, empty school compounds.

“What we saw is deeply worrying,” Ogadu explains. “Some of our schools appear abandoned, and many classrooms lack teachers. As a group, we are doing our best, but we need urgent government intervention to address these challenges. Every community is as good as its thoroughly educated population, who clearly understand what education is meant to achieve.”

Despite the challenges, the response from teachers and students was overwhelmingly positive. At Community Primary School Ulepa Ntezi, the team was met with excitement and gratitude, with pupils eager to use the new resources. Meanwhile, at Ntezi Community Secondary School (Ozuma-Etta), students and staff alike pledged to make the most of the intervention, highlighting how even small improvements can inspire hope and learning.

The N-PeF team also paid a courtesy visit to the Igwe of Ntezi, HRH Ezeogo Francis Edechukwu (Ezeudo I of Ntezi), who praised the initiative for advancing community-led development.

“This is the true meaning of community development,” the Igwe said. “When people take responsibility for their future, the entire community benefits. I commend the Ntezi People’s Forum for this remarkable effort.”

For Onwe, the SMART Project is about more than just whiteboards. It is part of a vision to improve community ownership across Africa, starting from one community at a time.

“We want you to join us,” he says, extending an invitation to everyone who believes in grassroots change. “True development happens when communities are empowered to shape their own future.”

The initiative also builds on N-PeF’s previous work in the community, including scholarship programmes for pupils and the GoodWater Campaign, all of which demonstrate how a united, engaged community can address its own challenges and achieve sustainable growth.