Edo postpones school resumption date

From Joseph Kanjo, Benin

The Edo State Government has postponed the resumption of all public and private schools in Edo Central Senatorial District, where Governor Monday Okpebholo hails from.

The postponement may not be unconnected with rising insecurity in the area. The Guardian recalls that violent protests recently erupted in Ekpoma over incessant kidnappings in the locality.

Angry protesters vandalised the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma and looted shops, an action that was strongly condemned by the state government.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, said the postponement was until further notice to enable the government address some exigencies and improve the welfare of pupils.

According to him, “The new date of resumption will be duly communicated to the public in due course.

“Parents, guardians, and all education stakeholders within Edo Central Senatorial District are kindly requested to take note of this development and comply accordingly.”

In late December, Okpebholo assured the management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, of his administration’s commitment to addressing accumulated unpaid salaries, gratuities and other critical challenges inherited from past administrations.

In a statement, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Dr. Patrick Ebojele, said Okpebholo gave the assurance when he received the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor (Mrs.) Eunice Eboserehimen Omonzejie, and members of her management team on a courtesy visit to Government House, Benin City.

Okpebholo, who congratulated the vice-chancellor and her team on their appointments, noted that their presentation underscored the depth of challenges confronting the institution.

“From what you have outlined today, it is clear that Ambrose Alli University was on life support. I must commend the progress you have recorded so far since assuming the office,” the governor said.

“I am impressed by your efforts, and I want to assure you that in any way possible, this administration will support the university to reposition it and restore its lost glory.”

Addressing the issue of accumulated salary arrears, the governor described the non-payment of staff salaries over several years as unfair and unacceptable.

“It is not right for people to work and not be paid. The issue of unpaid salaries, pensions, and gratuities running into billions of naira is something I will take as a project,” he said.

“These are issues inherited from the past government, and we will address them.”

Okpebholo also acknowledged other concerns raised by the university management, including hostel infrastructure, accreditation-related challenges and facilities required for programmes such as Medical Laboratory Science.