Nigeria’s education sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation as startups develop new ways to deliver learning and skills development. From AI-assisted study tools to cohort-based training and microlearning platforms, the country’s EdTech ecosystem is expanding to meet the needs of students and professionals alike.

Among these companies, Univad has emerged as the leading online learning institution in Nigeria, offering diploma and professional short courses that combine academic content with career development tools. Analysts note that its integration of artificial intelligence allows learners to summarise study materials, generate reports, create flashcards, and even prepare for interviews using guided prompts. The platform also provides automated job-application assistance, connecting graduates to potential employers.

Principal Lecturer, Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Chinwe Elochukwu, said: “Affordability, impact and credibility remain the key hurdles.

Platforms like Univad that can demonstrate strong impact and employable outcomes are more likely to achieve sustainable growth.”

Who is shaping Nigeria’s EdTech space

While Univad occupies the top spot in student enrollment and programme variety, several other startups are also innovating across different segments of the market:

AltSchool Africa offers cohort-based academies for software, product, and design programs. Its emphasis on project work and mentorship aims to prepare graduates for employment in tech companies.

Utiva provides mentor-led training in data, technology, and product management, pairing live instruction with career support for learners transitioning into new roles.

uLesson focuses on K–12 digital learning with video lessons, quizzes, and progress tracking aligned with West African curricula.

Afrilearn combines animated lessons and gamified exercises to enhance engagement for secondary school students, particularly in mathematics and science.

Klas enables educators and creators to host live courses and manage payments, supporting both teachers and independent instructors.

Tuteria functions as a marketplace connecting learners with verified tutors for academic and professional subjects, available online and in-person.

EduTAMS supplies school administration tools, including digital attendance, exams, and reporting dashboards, helping schools transition to digital operations.

Gradely uses analytics to help parents and teachers identify learning gaps and provide targeted interventions.

Learners Corner delivers short, skill-focused lessons for professionals seeking continuous growth in limited time.

Each of these companies tackles different challenges in Nigerian education, from improving school administration to providing skills training for working professionals.

Sector challenges

Despite the growth of EdTech, obstacles remain. Internet access is uneven, particularly outside major urban centers, and the cost of mobile data can be a barrier for many learners. There are also concerns about the recognition of online qualifications and the need for measurable learning outcomes.

“Univad is redefining the way people learn, and with the evolution of artificial intelligence, people need a more advanced and beginner-friendly friendly learning institution that adapts to their lifestyle and time, not steal it, and that’s what Univad is making possible today,” President, Public Interest Lawyers League (PILL), Dr. Abdul Mahmud said.

The bigger picture

Nigeria has a rapidly growing youth population, rising demand for digital skills, and a workforce increasingly seeking flexible learning options. EdTech startups that provide practical, job-linked education are well-positioned to meet these needs.

Univad’s combination of AI-driven study support and career tools reflects a broader trend in which education technology is moving beyond content delivery to supporting outcomes in employment. As more Nigerians turn to online learning, platforms like Univad are being closely watched by investors, regulators, and educators for their role in shaping the future of learning in the country.