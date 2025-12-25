Eno tasks Nigerian youths on hard work, discipline

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has charged Nigerian youths to reject entitlement thinking and embrace hard work, creativity and strong moral character as the surest pathway to enduring success.

Eno delivered the charge in his lecture at the convocation ceremony of Mountain Top University (MTU), Prayer City, Ogun State, where he urged graduates to “dream big, start small, and most importantly, start,” stressing that greatness is forged through discipline, ethical conduct and faith in God.

He noted that rapid technological change and shifting global values demand a generation that can think creatively, challenge outdated norms and pursue excellence through legitimate enterprise, rather than shortcuts to success.

According to the governor, contemporary youths must abandon the lure of instant gratification and the belief that success comes without sacrifice, warning that such thinking often leads to failure.

Drawing inspiration from renowned motivational author, Simon Sinek, the governor emphasised that sustainable growth is rooted in integrity, humility, transparency and the courage to be different in both approach and execution.

Sharing personal experiences, he recounted how the death of his father, a police officer who died in active service, shaped his early life, forcing him to support his family by hawking on the streets of Lagos, while still a student at Victory High School in the early 1980s.

He said those humble beginnings ignited his entrepreneurial drive, which later culminated in building one of Akwa Ibom State’s largest hospitality enterprises, anchored on honesty, integrity and faith in God.

In his remarks, the Chancellor of the university and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Prof. Daniel Olukoya, restated the institution’s commitment to raising morally upright and intellectually sound leaders capable of nation-building.

Olukoya applauded the governor for delivering a thought-provoking lecture, describing his leadership as competent, people-centred and values-driven, while offering prayers for wisdom and enduring progress in Akwa Ibom State.

Similarly, the Vice-Chancellor of MTU, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, commended the governor for inspiring the graduating class with a message anchored on character, service and innovation.