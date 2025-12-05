Ex-FECA provost urges scientists to turn research into revenue

A former Provost of the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure (FECA), Ondo State, Dr. Adeola Odedina, has advised scientists to convert the outcomes of their research into revenue-generating ventures to enhance their financial growth.

Odedina, an agricultural scientist and former Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State, stated that it has become imperative for scientists to bridge the gap between academic discoveries and personal economic benefits.

In a paper titled “Proceeds from the Farm: Lessons in Research, Growth, and Gaining”, made available to journalists in Akure, the immediate past Commissioner for Agriculture in Ogun State said he had demonstrated that agricultural scientists could succeed financially despite challenges and rejection.

Urging researchers to think beyond journals and textbooks, he cautioned that many scientists focus solely on academic publications and conferences, missing opportunities to turn their discoveries into profitable ventures.

Odedina recounted how he was once evicted from his campus research plot and publicly mocked by international peers for his groundbreaking agricultural data.

Despite these setbacks, he said determination enabled him to build a multimillion-naira commercial farming enterprise directly from the research others dismissed.

“My advice to early- and mid-career scientists, and even senior scientists who are still active, is to strive to be beneficiaries of their own research,” he said.

“There will always be challenges—be it eviction, abuse, or even forceful takeover. Please look for an alternative place to play your game; it’s legal. There’s nothing wrong if one contributes to knowledge and also contributes to one’s pot of soup and bank account.”

He encouraged researchers to pair innovation with entrepreneurship to ensure their discoveries translate into tangible improvements in their lives.

Odedina added that Nigeria’s research sector would thrive when scientists view their work not only as a contribution to knowledge but also as an economic asset.