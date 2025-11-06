Ex-NUC secretary advocates innovation, others for national growth

Former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), , has called for the promotion of innovation and the establishment of research-oriented institutions to accelerate national development and prosperity.

In addition, the university don emphasised the need to review the criteria for university accreditation to raise standards and strengthen quality assurance mechanisms that stimulate intellectual excellence.

Professor Rasheed made the remarks at the opening of the 2nd National Research Conference (2025) of the Muslim Lecturers Association (MLA), Nigeria, held at NorthWest University, Kano.

The former Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, who delivered a lead presentation on the theme: “Leveraging Research and Collaboration for Sustainable Economic Diversification and Societal Transformation,” expressed concern that many institutions of higher learning lack the capacity to drive societal transformation.

While acknowledging that some higher institutions possess the potential to generate intellectual property capable of boosting the nation’s fortunes, he identified poor funding as a major challenge. He therefore called for adequate financial support to promote solution-based research and innovation centres for the diversification of the economy.

Former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Professor Hafizu Abubakar, noted that the conference came at a time when the nation continues to grapple with economic challenges, food insecurity, and unemployment.

Abubakar, who chaired the occasion, called for a collective, intellect-based, and creative approach among scholars to generate solutions to overcome these national challenges.

“I must commend the leadership of the association for sustaining the tradition of intellectual engagement and knowledge exchange within the framework of faith, diplomacy, and national development.

“Research must not only reside in publications but must also translate into tangible improvements in people’s lives, policies, and enterprises. It is the key to bridging the gap between knowledge and implementation, between theory and practice.

“Development is a multidimensional process that requires a multidisciplinary approach to provide innovative solutions that will strengthen economic diversification and social transformation, while promoting a culture of moral integrity,” Prof. Abubakar emphasised.

On his part, President of MLA, Professor Ahmed Adedeji, explained that the annual conference aimed to enhance the professional development of Muslim lecturers, foster interdisciplinary research, and contribute to Nigeria’s socioeconomic progress.

Professor Adedeji emphasised that the mission of MLA, since its inception, has been rooted in strengthening ethical standards and fostering a culture of excellence in research, teaching, and community service.

He added that MLA is committed to improving the welfare of its members, with plans for a housing scheme to provide comfort and a PhD funding initiative designed to facilitate career growth.

The event’s highlights included the presentation of awards for excellence and the conferment of fellowships on esteemed individuals for their contributions to intellectual and human progress.