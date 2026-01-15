Experts urge caution in AI adoption to preserve cultural heritage

Education experts have emphasised the need for Africa to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) in ways that preserve its cultural and intellectual identity.

They made the call at a two-day regional workshop themed: ‘Open Educational Resources (OER) Practices in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The workshop was organised by the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) through the Regional Training and Research Institute for Distance and Open Learning (RETRIDOL).

The workshop brought together academics, policymakers, and education officials from six West African countries.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, stressed the importance of African institutions leading with their values and not merely adopting foreign models.

“AI presents exciting possibilities for education, yet it must be used with great care. African institutions must lead with their values, not merely adopt foreign models,” Peters stated.

He added that African knowledge systems, histories, and cultural perspectives matter deeply and should be reflected in AI tools and policies.

Deputy Director of RETRIDOL Prof. Dorothy Ofoha, emphasised that African countries must protect their unique values and identities as they adopt AI tools.

While AI has the power to support more flexible, inclusive, and high-quality learning, Ofoha noted that African countries must protect their unique values and identities as they adopt AI tools.

She cautioned that these tools must not override cultural and educational values.

The workshop aimed to design frameworks and policies that support AI-enhanced OER development grounded in African contexts.

Adviser on Higher Education at COL Prof. Jane-Frances Agbu, stressed the importance of keeping African languages and knowledge systems central in AI evolution.

“Artificial Intelligence is reshaping education at an unprecedented speed. The challenge before us is to ensure that openness and equity remain at the centre. OER must continue to serve as trusted digital public goods for all learners.

“We must prepare our institutions to use AI thoughtfully, ethically, and responsibly. Most importantly, African languages and knowledge systems must stay central in this evolution,” she added.