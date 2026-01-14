FG, ASUU set to sign long-awaited agreement today

All is now set for the signing of the agreement between the Nigerian Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Guardian reports that the TETFund Auditorium, venue of the event, is filled to capacity, with Vice-Chancellors and registars of federal universities, ASUU members, development partners and top echelon of the Ministry.

As of the time of filing this report, guests are awaiting the arrival of the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna.

Last month, The Guardian had reported that the 16-year industrial crisis that had rocked the country’s university system over the 2009 Federal Government-Academic Staff Union of Universities Agreement would soon be over as the Union had accepted the Federal Government’s proposed 40 per cent pay increase for academic staff.

The union announced that it formally reached a fresh agreement with the Federal Government on December 23, 2025, noting that the development brings to an end the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN–ASUU Agreement.

The Guardian had also reported last week that the agreement would be formally sealed today, following a circular signed by the Director of University Education, Rakiya Ilyasu, on behalf of the Minister of Education.