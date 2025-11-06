FG kicks off interest-free loan scheme for tertiary institutions’ staff

• Says 33,000 applications received nationwide with 9,000 approvals

• We no longer want disruptions in varsities, FUTA VC pleads

• FG, Ondo partner to drive education reform with data, technology

The Federal Government has launched the Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund (TISSF), with the presentation of cheques to beneficiaries at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

Minister of Education Dr Tunji Alausa disclosed that the move would boost the welfare and productivity of the country’s tertiary education workforce.

According to him, the TISSF is a direct response to President Bola Tinubu’s directive to enhance the living conditions of academic and non-academic staff in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

However, the minister revealed that over 33,000 applications were received nationwide for the maiden edition of the scheme, with 9,000 beneficiaries already approved and credited with funds.

He said that the interest-free loan would be repaid over a period of five to seven years, noting that the funds can be used for various welfare purposes, including housing, healthcare, education, or starting small businesses to improve staff income.

Alausa, who also revealed that the scheme had a balanced representation of beneficiaries, with 30 per cent of them being academic staff and 70 per cent non-academic staff, however, urged staff unions, such as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to see the TISSF as an additional layer of support and not a substitute for broader negotiations with the government.

On her part, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of FUTA, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, appealed to the Federal Government to ensure continuous peace and stability in Nigerian universities to prevent disruptions in academic activities.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government and the Ondo State Government have reaffirmed their partnership to drive Nigeria’s education reform through the use of data and technology.

Alausa, while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 69th National Council on Education (NCE) meeting held at the International Centre for Culture and Events, Akure, said the Tinubu administration remained committed to building a modern education system that leverages data and digital innovation to improve access and quality across all levels.

In his keynote address, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said his administration would continue to collaborate with the Federal Government to achieve quality, inclusive and data-driven education that supports national development.