FG pledges support for education as Akume, Alaafin get FSS fellowship awards

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s educational sector as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade; Senator Yunus Akintunde; and Hon. Akeem Adeyemi were among distinguished personalities honoured with Honorary Fellowship Awards at the 22nd convocation of the Federal School of Surveying (FSS), Oyo.

The awardees were celebrated for their sustained contributions to educational development, particularly their support for the progress of the Federal School of Surveying.

Representing the Visitor to the institution, Senator Akume expressed appreciation for the recognition and reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting the school, including efforts to strengthen its legal foundation for enhanced performance.

He noted that the government remains dedicated to ensuring quality and affordable education for all Nigerians through initiatives such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and ongoing policy reforms.

He congratulated the graduands and encouraged them to deploy their knowledge and competence to advance surveying and geospatial practice nationwide.

He also commended the FSS management, praising the Rector and staff for sustaining excellence and upholding the institution’s legacy as a hub of technical expertise.

In his goodwill message, the Surveyor General of the Federation, Surv. Abuduganiyu Adebomeyin, represented by Dr. Olusegun Adekunle, described the convocation as a significant milestone.

He urged the graduands to uphold professionalism and serve as exemplary ambassadors of the institution.

Delivering her convocation address titled “A Legacy That Must Be Sustained,” the Rector, Surv. Dupe Nihinola Olayinka-Dosunmu, outlined the institution’s notable achievements since its establishment on July 1, 1908.

She announced that more than 1,700 students were graduating across various programmes, reflecting the school’s continued growth and relevance in Nigeria’s surveying and geo-informatics sector.

The Rector highlighted the institution’s progress over the past four years, citing infrastructural expansion, curriculum upgrades, and strengthened industry partnerships.

She disclosed that the long-anticipated upgrade of FSS into a degree-awarding institution was drawing closer, as the bill to convert it into the Federal University of Geomatics had passed second reading in the National Assembly.

The ceremony also featured special recognitions, including a posthumous award to the former Deputy Rector, Sir S. A. Ajibade.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, was also honoured for his contributions to the institution and the host community.

A major highlight of the event was the conferment of Honorary Fellowship Awards on distinguished personalities whose support has significantly shaped the school’s development.

Recipients included Senator George Akume, Hon. Prince Akeem Adeniyi Adeyemi, Senator Yunus Akintunde, and Senator Monsurat Sunmonu.