FG unveils N3b Student Venture Capital Grant

The Federal Government has allocated N3 billion to the newly introduced Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG), which will provide equity-free grants of up to N50 million to eligible undergraduate innovators.

This is even as about 18,000 students have already submitted applications in the three weeks since the portal opened.

At the launch of the scheme on Monday in Abuja, the Nigerian government revealed that, out of the 17,914 applications so far, 1,000 students have submitted theirs.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who unveiled the programme, revealed that it is open to full-time 300 Level students and above in all tertiary institutions, including federal, state, and private institutions.

According to him, the application portal, which opens from November 17, 2025, to January 23, 2026, will focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Sciences (STEMM).

Dr Alausa also disclosed that the application is open to Masters and PhD students.

Details shortly…