FG unveils online classes for primary, secondary schools, amid 1.2m teacher shortage

To address the nationwide shortage of over 1.2 million teachers across all levels of education, the Federal Government has launched a countrywide programme designed to expand equitable access to online learning for primary and secondary school pupils.

Tagged the Inspire Live(s)! Online Real-Time Classes Initiative, the groundbreaking initiative targets the persistent shortage of qualified teachers and the need to guarantee uninterrupted learning across the country.

A statement on Tuesday by the Director, Press and Public Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, said that by deploying technology to deliver live, interactive lessons directly to learners, Inspire Live(s)! democratises access to quality education and ensures that no child is left behind regardless of location or circumstance.

According to the statement, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, confirmed that full implementation is underway, with expansion set to cover all classes from Primary 1 to Senior Secondary 3.

However, while the JSS and SSS classes are set to commence, that of primary school is yet to be rolled out.

The statement explained that the programme is open to all public and private schools across the country.

“Currently, the Inspire platform streams daily online classes for Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, featuring: JSS 1, JSS 2, and SS 2 classes; live lessons Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m'” the statement revealed.

It listed subjects offered in JSS to include: Basic Science, Mathematics, English Language, ICT, Agricultural Science, Basic Technology, Civic Education, French, Physical Education, Religious Studies, History, and Business Studies.

Similarly, subjects in SSS include Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English Language, Mathematics, Economics, Geography, Agricultural Science, Technical Drawing/Catering Craft, Civic Education, and Automobile Mechanics.

Boriowo pointed out that classes are delivered by certified master teachers using Cisco Webex, adding that to ensure seamless nationwide implementation, the Ministry has notified all Commissioners of Education to nominate a State Focal Officer to coordinate Inspire Live(s)! activities; circulate programme details to all public and private school principals; ensure designated schools are equipped with basic ICT facilities and internet connectivity; and oversee completion of registration strictly to be conducted by school principals via the Inspire support channels.