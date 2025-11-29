FG urged to empower girls with digital skills to combat GBV

As the world observes the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the Federal Government has been urged to prioritise digital skills training and expanded technology infrastructure for girls as a strategic tool to reduce their vulnerability to gender-based violence (GBV).

A non-governmental organisation, Hercode Initiative, made the call during its Cloud Practitioner Essentials Masterclass in Abuja, aimed at equipping young women with foundational tech and cloud computing skills.

Founder of the initiative, Dr. Ada Oluchi Uformadu, said empowering girls with digital knowledge enhances their awareness, confidence and economic independence—factors she noted significantly reduce exposure to violence.

According to her, technology education has become central to the fight against GBV, as informed and digitally empowered girls are better positioned to protect themselves, speak out and drive positive change within their communities.

“We are gathered here today to uplift awareness and promote activism in the social space for women and girls, ensuring that they are confident, empowered and fortified,” she said. “We encourage them to take what they have learnt back to their communities, schools and sectors, so they can continue to grow and learn.”

Uformadu urged government support in providing technology infrastructure, particularly in underserved communities, to bridge the digital knowledge gap for women and girls.

“We are advocating for women and girls. We have conducted various enlightenment programmes where we expose technology to communities with female populations. We are also building solar laboratories to ensure they have the infrastructure needed to fully engage in the digital space,” she said.

She revealed that participants will receive scholarships, computers and mentorship opportunities to help them utilise their new skills for community impact.

“That begins with cloud computing, which is why it is important for them to understand its value. We are offering this free course to enable them obtain professional certification so they can improve their economic status, contribute to their communities and ultimately help develop the nation,” she explained.

Speaking on behalf of partner organisation, the Excellence Community Education Welfare Scheme (ECEWS), Catherine Osho stressed that educating the girl child in technology opens unlimited opportunities, particularly as cloud technology continues to shape the future of work in Nigeria.

Some of the trainees described the programme as an eye-opener, noting that it introduced them to new career paths in cloud solutions architecture, artificial intelligence and data analysis.

Recent statistics highlight the urgency of the initiative. The Nigerian Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) shows that 31 per cent of women aged 15–49 have experienced physical violence, while nine per cent have suffered sexual assault.

UNICEF recorded 27,698 GBV cases between 2020 and 2023, resulting in 1,145 deaths and only 393 convictions.

In January 2025, reports indicated a 240 per cent rise in femicide cases over the previous year, while the Nigeria Police Force handled at least 17,415 cases of gender and domestic violence in 2024 alone.