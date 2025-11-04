Fintiri appoints new provost for Adamawa College of Agriculture

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has approved the appointment of Chief Aminu Kardu Tsigiya as the new Provost of the State College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Ganye.

The appointment, announced on Tuesday, follows the recommendation of the institution’s Governing Council after Chief Tsigiya emerged top in the selection examination conducted for the position.

In the same vein, Governor Fintiri also approved the appointments of Yusuf Haman’Adama as Registrar and Mustapha Baba Nasir as College Librarian.

According to the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, all the appointments take immediate effect.

While congratulating the new management team, Fintiri urged them to demonstrate integrity, wisdom, and commitment in steering the affairs of the college.

He called on the new Provost to work collaboratively with other officials to elevate the institution’s standards, emphasizing academic excellence and the development of practical skills among students.

The Governor also tasked the appointees to prioritize innovation, research, and community engagement, stressing the need for the college to remain a center of agricultural advancement for Adamawa State and the nation at large.

On Monday, Fintiri officially flagged off the reconstruction of the 24.1-kilometre Mubi–Maiha road, a N14.9 billion project aimed at boosting transportation, trade, and connectivity between Nigeria and neighbouring Cameroon.

The governor described the project as part of his administration’s vision to ensure that “no one is left behind and nothing is left untouched.”

The Mubi–Maiha road, which The Guardian observed is a federal route, was on weekend flagged off for construction in the Mubi-Maiha junction.

Fintiri said the state government decided to intervene to ease the daily hardship faced by residents and travelers.

He emphasised that the road will not only enhance local commerce but also strengthen cross-border relations.

“This project reflects our commitment to inclusive development. We are determined to connect communities, promote economic growth, and open up Adamawa to greater opportunities,” Fintiri said.

The governor disclosed that 40 percent of the project cost has already been paid to the contractor, Triacta Nigeria Limited, to ensure timely completion.

He assured residents that the project would not be abandoned and urged the contractor to maintain high construction standards.

Fintiri also announced plans to commence other major road projects, including the Mubi–Gella and Ahmadu Bello roads, as part of ongoing efforts to expand the state’s road network.

Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Adamu Atiku, commended the governor for what he described as “visionary leadership and people-centered governance.”

He hailed Fintiri as “the architect of modern Adamawa,” noting that the administration has recorded unprecedented achievements in roads, bridges, drainage systems, and flyovers.