Foundation empowers youth with scholarships

The Sean and Tarra Ajayi Foundation has awarded scholarships to 20 deserving students of Femi Gbajabiamila Junior and Senior Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos State.

The foundation, in partnership with the Ever Forward Club, also launched the ‘Million Mask Movement’ workshop at the office of the Chairman, Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), Odunayo Daniel, alongside the Principal of Femi Gbajabiamila Junior and Senior Secondary School, Mrs Florence Olodeoku.

The scholarships and Million Mask Movement are part of the foundation’s programmes aimed at building human capital development and encouraging brilliant students.

An account has already been opened for each beneficiary to enable them to access the funds. The foundation was initiated by Sean and Tarra Ajayi, two Nigerians who relocated to the United States with their parents at a young age in the aftermath of the June 12, 1993, political imbroglio.

In her remarks, Sean’s mother, Amina Labinjo-Ajayi, said it was time to invest more in education in Nigeria for social and economic development. She expressed delight that her children are giving back to society, which she said had been the legacy of their family lineage.

The school principal, on her part, expressed joy over the scholarship, saying it would go a long way in achieving the agenda of the Lagos State Government. Beneficiaries also expressed gratitude and appealed to others to emulate the foundation by investing in education.