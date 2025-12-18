Foundation offers scholarships to 214 students

Some beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme with officials of Pistine Foundation at the prize presentation.

The Pistis Foundation has once again demonstrated its commitment to education and youth empowerment through the successful hosting of its yearly scholarship award ceremony.

At the event, which brought together education experts, philanthropists, and stakeholders, 214 new scholars from across Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Abia, Delta, Rivers, and Enugu States, were awarded academic scholarships to support their tertiary education.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director of Pistis Foundation Mr. Leonard Thomas, set the tone for the day, emphasising the importance of education in empowering future leaders.

The event also marked the official launch of the PF Scholars Mentorship Programme, embedded within the foundation’s education platform, Adopt-A-PF-Scholar, designed to provide guidance and support for beneficiaries.

The scholarship award ceremony that followed saw the 214 new scholars, join returning beneficiaries to bring the total number of academic scholars for the 2025/2026 academic year to 347.

The scholarships, valued at a discounted sum of about N137 million, represent a significant investment in Nigeria’s future leaders.

The ceremony also featured the yearly recognition of outstanding scholars from the 2024/2025 academic session, with awards presented to the Best in English and Mathematics, as well as the most improved scholars across primary and secondary categories.

The highlight of the event was the Scholar of the Year Award, which came with a cash prize of N100,000.

Parents and students shared heartfelt testimonies, underscoring the transformative impact of the programme on their lives.

In his closing remarks, Founder and Board Chairman of Pistis Foundation, Godman Akinlabi, urged scholars and their parents to remain committed to academic excellence, character development, and maximizing the opportunities provided by the Foundation.

The Board Secretary, Mrs Doyin Johnson, expressed gratitude to partners, volunteers, and staff, whose dedication ensured the success of the ceremony.