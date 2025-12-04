FUGUS matriculates 2,123 fresh students, holds public lecture on security

The Federal University Gusau, in Zamfara State, has matriculated the newly admitted students for the 2025/2026 Academic Session.

The event took place on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at the Convocation Square, University Campus, Gusau, Zamfara State.

A total of 2,123 fresh students from the seven Faculties of the University were presented to the Vice-Chancellor by their respective Deans for the matriculation.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mu’azu Abubakar Gusau, administered the matriculation oath to the students as coordinated by the Registrar, Hajiya Nafisa Barau Sulaiman.

In his speech, the Vice-Chancellor noted with inspiration that the Federal University Gusau continues to witness an increase in the number of students seeking admission to further their studies each year.

“This is attributed to our track records of excellence, high moral values, and frowning on cultism and other vices, which the University is well known for since its inception”, the VC affirmed.

“The Statistics of this Academic Session (2025/2026) shows that out of 5,532 candidates that applied for admission (UTME&DE), the University is matriculating 2,123 admitted and registered students.”

He said the University had given Science and Science-related programmes priority, with about 60 per cent in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the Science-to-Humanity Students ratio of 60:40.

The Vice-Chancellor, who enjoined the newly matriculated Students to work hard and to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations of the University by exhibiting high moral standards, also warned them against indulging in examination malpractices and other social vices such as cultism, sexual harassment, theft, and drug abuse.

“The penalties for these vices are clearly spelt out in the ‘Student Handbook’, which is compulsory for you and indeed every student to not only read but study very diligently to serve as an important guide for a successful stay in the Federal University Gusau,” he said.

Professor MG Abubakar, who assumed duty as the Vice-Chancellor of the University on February 10, 2021, used the occasion to give the scorecard of his administration.

This included consolidation of the 28 fully accredited Degree Programmes offered by the University, establishment of the School of Postgraduate Studies, establishment of College of Health Sciences and improvement of Industrial Harmony and Co-operation with Stakeholders.

Others are the improvement of security network, enhancing the development of physical Infrastructure in the University, improving staff and students’ welfare and enhancing the overall image of the Institution.

Others are identifying sources and creating avenues to improve Internal Revenue Generation Potentials of the University and the establishment of the Federal University Gusau, Staff School, among others.

The event also featured a Public lecture themed “Banditry and its Associated Consequences on Tertiary Education: Strategies for Survival” by Professor Abubakar Sabo of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Professor Sabo, who traced the history of banditry and related crimes and their monumental negative impacts on Tertiary Institutions in the North-West, eulogised the government and the management of the Federal University Gusau for the steps taken to fortify the Institution, which ensures stability in its academic activities.

He, however, charged the students to remain vigilant and security-conscious to ensure the successful completion of their academic pursuits at the University.

The 2025 Matriculation Ceremony, the 12th since the establishment of the Federal University Gusau in 2013, is the last to be supervised by the incumbent VC, Professor Abubakar, whose tenure ends in February 2026.