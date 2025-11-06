FUOYE appoints Prof. Ogunwole as new V-C

The Governing Council of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has announced the appointment of Professor of Soil Ecosystem Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Ogunwole, who is the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Strategic Partnership, Research, Innovation and Linkages), will succeed Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina as the fifth substantive head of the institution.

Addressing reporters at a press conference on Thursday at the headquarters of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, insisted that due process was followed in the appointment of the new V-C.

His appointment takes effect from February 11, 2026, following the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor on February 10, 2026.

Senator Ndoma-Egba, who advised all applicants to sheathe their swords and join the new vice-chancellor to build the university, disclosed that the process was fully digitalised.

The senior lawyer defended the decision of the Governing Council to hold the meeting outside the confines of the institution, arguing that no law prohibits the school from doing so.

“The process was fully digitalised. The applications were launched online, and the assessments were done by the system. However, to ensure transparency and accuracy, we still carried out a manual review,” he said.

He thanked the outgoing Vice-Chancellor for finishing strong, noting that he towers above his predecessors in terms of infrastructure development of the university.

