Gov Lawal presents certificates to 50 Zamfara students of Crescent University

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has presented certificates to 50 scholarship students of the Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The presentation took place on Thursday at the Grand Chamber of the Government House, Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the scholarship students graduated nine years ago, but were left on hold by the previous administrations.

The statement added that the students were left hanging for nine years because their tuition fees were not settled.

The statement read in part: “Governor Dauda Lawal has presented certificates to 50 graduates of the Crescent University, Abeokuta, who were sponsored by a previous state government.

“The Crescent University refused to release the students’ results due to nonpayment of tuition fees.

“The state government under Governor Dauda Lawal, after carefully studying the case, reached out to the university and settled the outstanding tuition fees.

“Among the 50 students, there is a First Class graduate in Chemistry and several Second Class Upper degree holders.

“This gesture shows the State government’s commitment to the educational sector and is a clear indication that the state of emergency declared is yielding positive results.”

While presenting the certificates to the students, Governor Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising education.

In other news, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has stated that his administration’s rescue mission is on track and yielding the desired results across the state.

The governor, on Wednesday, was on an official visit to inspect the state government’s ongoing projects in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Dauda Lawal also launched an empowerment programme by Bello Hassan Shinkafi, a member representing Shinkafi/Zurmi Federal Constituency.

The empowerment targets 2,000 people who benefited from luxury cars, tricycles, motorcycles, and sewing machines, among others.

During the visit, Governor Lawal inspected the Women and Children Welfare Clinic (WCWC) and the Primary Healthcare Centre in Shinkafi Town, both of which were awarded for total renovation.

The governor also visited the renovated General Hospital in Shinkafi and the ongoing new Referral Hospital project in the same town.

At the Emir’s Place, Governor Lawal reiterated his administration’s commitment to capital projects across local government areas.

He said, “We are in Shinkafi today to inspect numerous key projects of my administration and to launch the empowerment programme of Honourable Bello Hassan, member representing Shinkafi/Zurmi constituency.

“We have fully renovated and equipped the General Hospital in Shinkafi.

“The abandoned hospital now features state-of-the-art equipment, capable of addressing the emergency needs of the people.