Grande Oakbridge Montessori School celebrates 20th anniversary

Grande Oakbridge Montessori School, Lekki, Lagos, recently marked a significant milestone in its history, celebrating 20 years of delivering high-quality education.

The anniversary celebration was a grand affair that brought together students, parents, teachers, and distinguished guests. The Proprietress, Mrs Hannah Obalade, expressed gratitude to God for guiding the school through its journey.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including financial struggles and difficulty securing a permanent site, the school has grown in stature and reputation.

Obalade emphasised the importance of an innovative curriculum in enhancing students’ performance both locally and internationally.

The school’s Head, Mrs Oluchi Chinedum-Azuh, attributed her 15-year tenure to the strength of the school’s vision and its alignment with her own.

She highlighted the school’s commitment to producing well-rounded students who excel globally. Some notable alumni have gained admission into top secondary schools and universities in Nigeria and abroad.

A board member, Prof. Grace Otinwa, recalled the school’s humble beginnings, including financial struggles, low enrolment, and even eviction by a landlord during school hours. She credited the school’s perseverance and vision for transforming it into a great place of learning.

The former Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, noted that Nigeria’s greatest treasure lies not in its oil reserves, but in its children.

She emphasised the crucial role teachers play in equipping children with critical 21st-century skills and urged stakeholders to prioritise the holistic development of children.

The event featured cultural displays, tributes, and calls for continued support for values-based education. The school’s founder believes education should allow learners to unleash their innate talents and potential. With its commitment to excellence and innovation, Grande Oakbridge Montessori School continues to thrive, providing students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed globally.