Greensprings Training College hosts workshop on child socialisation

Greensprings Training College (GTC), an institution focused on teacher education, is set to host a three-day Montessori workshop focused on child socialisation.

The programme, themed: ‘Shaping futures: Teachers as custodians of child socialisation,’ is scheduled between February 24 and 26, at the Greensprings Montessori Centre, Gbagada, Lagos.

The workshop is designed to equip educators, school owners, and parents with practical skills and theoretical knowledge necessary to effectively implement the Montessori curriculum, emphasising the teacher’s crucial role in the holistic development of the child.

The event will feature a keynote address by Dr. Lanre Oguntoye, a renowned expert in learning innovation, instructional design, and digital pedagogy.

Oguntoye will guide participants through modern pedagogical strategies that align with the Montessori philosophy, covering critical areas of early childhood education.

The workshop promises a hands-on approach, utilising standard Montessori materials to ensure participants gain practical experience.

The workshop reinforces the idea that education extends beyond academics, focusing on shaping the character and future of the next generation.