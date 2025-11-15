Group trains Lagos Island students on career development

Eko Boys to Men Association (EBTM) has restated its commitment to shaping the future of students on Lagos Island through training, career guidance and skills acquisition, as part of ongoing efforts to correct negative perceptions associated with the area.

Chairman of the association, Effiong Okon, who spoke during the mentorship workshop held at Dolphin High School, Sura, Lagos, on Friday, said the initiative was introduced to identify gaps within schools, support government efforts and equip young people with essential skills to excel academically and professionally.

Okon, who was represented by Henry Shofowora, explained that its current emphasis is on developing young minds through emotional intelligence, professional capacity building and exposure to life skills that students may not acquire in the regular school system.

He noted that the programme has so far reached about 400 students, many of whom have benefited from guidance in choosing career paths as they prepare to leave school.

Okon stressed that the association aims to change the widely held belief that Lagos Island produces few successful individuals, noting that several members of the association, who grew up and schooled on the Island, now lead major organisations both locally and internationally.

Secretary of the association, George Obiakpani, described the workshop, centred on career development, as part of the group’s mission to give back to the community.

He stated that the initiative has received positive feedback from students, parents and education officials, adding that the Lagos State Commissioner for Education and other notable figures are aware of and pleased with the group’s contributions.

He urged students to remain focused on their studies, avoid social vices and commit themselves to becoming responsible citizens.

Also speaking, the Head of the Project Committee, Engr. Olawale Adeyekun, explained that the association plans to follow up with students after the workshop. He said the organisation is ready to sponsor those interested in learning a trade or acquiring a specific skill, adding that funding and training support would be provided as needed.

He also clarified that the 88 students in attendance were selected from 22 secondary schools on Lagos Island, with four representatives chosen from each school after the association received approval from the District Education Board.

Adeyekun added that the selection ensured fair representation of every secondary school on the Island.