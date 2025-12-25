Honeyland wins Season 9 I Beg to Differ debate tournament

Honeyland Schools has emerged as the winner of the first regionals in the Season Nine ‘I Beg to Differ’ Debate Tournament, organised by Nigeria Info FM, securing victory in a tightly contested final against Straitgate High School.

The finale saw both teams battle over the motion, “Capitalism is the best system for national development,” with Honeyland edging ahead by just 1.5 points.

Straitgate High School emerged first runner-up, after what organisers described as one of the closest debates in the tournament’s history, while

Heritage Group of Schools emerged second-runner up, defeating Great Solid Rock College by unanimous decision in the bronze match. Their contest centred on the motion “Police brutality in Nigeria is primarily a result of systemic failure, not individual misconduct.

The first leg of the Lagos regionals was sponsored by GZ Industries, with additional support from Fina Trust Microfinance Bank, Obiwezy Gadgets, and Multiplan Pathway College.

Organisers credited the partners for contributing to one of the most competitive editions of the tournament.

Honeyland Schools, received a cash prize of N5 million and smartphones for its contestants. The three schools have qualified for the national tournament of champions slated for August 2026, where they will meet top-performing teams nationwide.