Ibadan Poly matriculates 13,093 students, warns against cultism

The Polytechnic, Ibadan, on Thursday formally admitted 13,093 students into various academic programmes as the institution held its 2025/2026 matriculation ceremony, with strong warnings against cultism, violence and other acts of indiscipline.

The ceremony, which took place at the 1,000-Seater Lecture Hall, Middle Belt area of the institution, marked the official entry of the new students into the polytechnic community.

A breakdown of the matriculating students showed that 6,789 were admitted into National Diploma (ND) Full-Time programmes, 3,820 into Higher National Diploma (HND) Full-Time, while 1,529 students secured admission through the Daily Part-Time Programme (DPP). Others include 744 students admitted into CEC ND, 202 into CEC HND, and nine students into the Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) programme.

Delivering the matriculation address, the Acting Rector, Dr Taiwo Abidden Lasisi, described the ceremony as a major academic rite that formally ushers students into higher education and lays the foundation for graduation.

He noted that while the institution was fully prepared to train and groom the students into competent professionals, their success largely depended on personal discipline, focus and commitment to academic excellence.

“The Polytechnic, Ibadan is ready for you, but your future is in your hands. You must work hard to earn your diploma in flying colours,” Lasisi said.

The Acting Rector warned the matriculating students against joining unlawful associations, stressing that the institution operates a zero-tolerance policy on cultism, thuggery and violence.

According to him, minor offences would attract sanctions such as suspension, while major offences would lead to expulsion and possible prosecution by law enforcement agencies.

Lasisi also cautioned students against negligence in course registration, warning that payment of school fees alone does not confer studentship.

“Any student who fails to complete proper registration is not a student of The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Students are advised to follow the approved registration procedures and seek help through their course coordinators or the Students’ Affairs Office,” he said.

He reminded the students of the competitiveness of gaining admission into the institution, noting that thousands applied but only a few secured admission.

The Acting Rector assured the students of a conducive academic environment, highlighting the availability of well-stocked libraries, qualified lecturers, modern equipment and sporting facilities to enhance both academic and social development.

He also called on parents and guardians to continue monitoring their wards, noting that students’ conduct often reflects their home training and has implications for their academic journey.

Lasisi expressed appreciation to Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, for his continued support for the institution, describing him as a committed Visitor whose backing has helped The Polytechnic, Ibadan, maintain its status as a leading polytechnic in Nigeria.