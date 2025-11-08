Insecurity: CAILS engages local vigilantes

The Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin, has opted for the engagement of local vigilantes in replacement of the officially registered night guards.

The institution’s authority disclosed that the measure was to ensure that its properties are secured from theft and to enhance safety.

The Acting Provost of the College, Dr Saad Hadi, told newsmen in Ilorin that the management also initiated CCTV surveillance at the College transformer point to strengthen security.

All the measures, according to Hadi, “are to strengthen security and prevent recurring thievery.”

According to the Provost, the school also started solar lighting systems across the campus to improve night security.

He noted that the management has implemented mandatory computer training for all students to promote digital literacy and solarised the College Internet Centre, Accounting and Computer Laboratories for uninterrupted power supply.

He added that there are ongoing plans to launch online learning platforms and outreach centres to expand academic access.

Dr Hadi, who said that the institution is committed to promoting Arabic, Islamic, and legal education in Nigeria, added that CAILS has experienced visible progress in staff welfare, academic innovation, infrastructural renewal, financial discipline, and stakeholder collaboration since his assumption of office in 2023.

He listed the school’s achievements to include the establishment of the Alumni and Public Relations Centre, headed by a director with dedicated staff, and the creation of a Data and Statistics Unit within the Registry, led by a deputy registrar, adding that the achievements have positively repositioned the College.

“Others are the attainment of pioneer status as the first institution in Nigeria to secure NBTE approval for ND Law and ND Sharia/Civil Law programmes, staff welfare and motivation, successful implementation of 2023 and 2024 staff promotions with financial benefits, payment of peculiar allowance occasioned by the new minimum wage, including six months’ arrears to staff, revival of the Ramadan welfare package and upward review of stipends for casual staff in consideration of the new minimum wage.

“Others include the consistent record of timely and uninterrupted salary payments, secured full NBTE accreditation for six National Diploma (ND) programmes – ND Accounting, ND Computer Science, ND Mass Communication, ND Library and Information Science, ND Sharia Law, and ND Civil Law.

“CAILS also achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the 2024 Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) re-accreditation, cleared inherited TRCN debts, ensuring continuity of the Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) programme, and initiated processes to introduce IJMB and Special Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) programmes under TRCN regulation.

“The College has also established affiliation with the State University (KWASU) for Sandwich Degree programmes, boosting IGR and academic reach,” he noted.

On infrastructure and facilities development, Hadi said the College has been able to install a 3,300 KVA central power transformer, donated by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, with installation costs borne by the College.

“Works are also in progress on Alumni-sponsored construction of a Law Moot Court for practical legal training, while the institution has secured NCC assurance for e-learning resources and a one-year library subscription,” he stated.