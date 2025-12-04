James Hope varsity canvasses educational reform at public lecture

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Mkar, Benue State, Prof. Zacharys Gundu, has called for a comprehensive restructuring of Nigeria’s university system to better align it with national development, security, and global competitiveness.

Gundu, in his lecture at James Hope University. Lekki, Lagos, emphasised the need for stakeholders to redefine the mission and identity of higher education in the country.

In his lecture titled: ‘The Nigerian university and search for meaning and relevance,’ Gundu noted that the traditional mandate of teaching, research, and community service is no longer sufficient in today’s fast-changing world.

He stressed that Nigerian universities should serve as engines of national development, security, and value creation, rather than merely issuing certificates.

“A university is not just a place where students stay for four years and collect certificates to tuck under their armpits. It should create value for national development and ensure that no nation can take us for granted,” he said.

He called for a complete overhaul of the system, its vision, mission, structure, and purpose.

Gundu criticised current frameworks such as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Universities Commission (NUC), and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), saying they are symptoms of a system that has drifted from global standards.

He emphasised the importance of competitive salaries for staff, stringent admission standards, and a university culture that values and rewards excellence.

He also recommended that the federal universities be pruned to seven, focusing resources on elevating them to world-class research standards.

The Director of Personnel and Management at the Lagos State Ministry of Tertiary Education, Dr Yemisi Omoloye, who is also a member of the university’s governing board, encouraged the students to acquire the technical and digital skills necessary to thrive in a technology-driven economy.