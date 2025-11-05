JAN to host national convening on teaching entrepreneurship

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN)) has announced its upcoming SET4LYF: National Convening on Teaching Entrepreneurship, with a focus on teachers, a national stakeholder event dedicated to advancing the awareness of entrepreneurship education in schools across the country.

Ahead of the convening scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025, speaking during an engagement session with stakeholders on the purpose and vision of the initiative, Country Director, SET4LYF, Mr Olaolu Akogun, shared insights on the initiative, SET4LYF, which stands for School-to-Work Educational Transitions for Long-Term Youth Fulfilment, is designed to equip Nigerian secondary school girls, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and persons with disabilities (PWDs) with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to transition successfully from school to work, entrepreneurship, or higher education.

The convening, which focuses on Teachers, educators, and key stakeholders in the educational sector, is aimed at empowering teachers as catalysts for entrepreneurship education and equipping them with the right mindset that will help transform how the next generation think, create, and lead in a rapidly changing economy.

According to Akogun: “We need to bring more people on board—stakeholders, government agencies, and collaborating development partners. We have started an advocacy for this.

“We want to be inclusive, bridging the gap with this program. Inclusion is very important to us.”

He noted that the initiative’s goal is to reach 31 states, intentionally including 5% of girls with disabilities and 10% of girls who are internally displaced, ensuring equitable access to entrepreneurial learning opportunities.

Akogun further emphasised the need for strong institutional backing, adding:

“For anything to thrive, it needs the right environment. We need the support of the government in this.”

The SET4LYF National Convening will bring together educators, school leaders, government representatives, private sector partners, and NGOs to explore strategies for equipping teachers as enablers of entrepreneurship education and preparing students for a future of innovation and self-reliance