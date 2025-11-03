KDU VC urges FG to include private varsities in NELFund

The Vice-Chancellor of KolaDaisi University, Ibadan, Professor Adeniyi Olatunbosun (SAN), on Monday urged the Federal Government to extend the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) to students of private universities, saying education should not be divided along ownership lines

.Speaking at a press conference ahead of the university’s fifth convocation ceremony, held at the Senate Chamber, Olatunbosun argued that excluding private university students from the intervention fund undermines equity and the national goal of educational development.”NELFund is targeted at students of public universities, but it should also include those in private universities.

Education is universal, and we all contribute to national development. The fund will serve its purpose more effectively if extended to private institutions,” he said.The Vice-Chancellor announced that the university would graduate 203 students this year, marking another milestone in its academic journey.According to him, the figure represents the largest graduating class in the university’s history, a sign of sustained growth and improved academic standards.

“During our first convocation in 2021, 32 students graduated. That number rose to 92 in 2022, 123 in 2023, and 155 in 2024. This year, 203 students will receive degrees across various disciplines, including 12 with First Class Honours, 79 with Second Class Upper, 78 with Second Class Lower, and 34 with Third Class,” he said.Olatunbosun said the upward trend reflects KolaDaisi University’s expanding capacity, strengthened quality assurance processes, and the increasing confidence of parents and students in the institution.The week-long convocation programme began on Friday, October 31, with a Jumat Service, followed by a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday.

The Convocation Lecture, scheduled for Wednesday, will be delivered by former Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Labo Popoola, while the Commencement Speech will be presented by Dr. Demola Aladekomo, Group Managing Director of Chams Plc.

The Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude to the Founder and Chancellor, Chief Kola Daisi (CON), the Basorun of Ibadanland, describing his enduring vision and philanthropy as the foundation of the university’s success. Olatunbosun disclosed that 13 academic programmes across the Faculties of Arts, Management and Social Sciences, and Sciences received full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) in February 2025.

He said the accreditation of the LL.B Law programme was particularly gratifying, as the university will this year produce its first set of law graduates, all qualified for admission to the Nigerian Law School.Similarly, the Nursing Science programme obtained full accreditation from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, a milestone he said affirms KDU’s commitment to professional and ethical excellence.

Highlighting the university’s infrastructural progress, the Vice-Chancellor noted that the Senate Building was commissioned in February 2025, alongside newly completed student hostels and the ongoing construction of additional residential blocks.He added that several laboratories, classrooms, and research facilities have been upgraded to enhance teaching and learning.A major institutional breakthrough, he said, is the establishment of the Postgraduate School, which will advance research, innovation, and professional development in science, management, and the humanities.Olatunbosun said students of KDU have continued to distinguish themselves in national and international competitions.In April 2025, students from the Department of Chemical Sciences won third place in the Inter-University Environmental Chemistry Competition organised by the American Chemical Society in Lagos.

Also, a student from the Department of History and Diplomatic Studies was named Best Female Researcher at the International National Research Symposium in October 2025.”These achievements affirm the quality of education we provide and the calibre of students we are raising,” he said.The university, he noted, has also joined the International Association of Universities (IAU), headquartered at UNESCO House, Paris, enhancing its global visibility and research collaboration.In addition, KDU has forged partnerships with the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA) for professional training and with Ronsberger Health Limited as its official Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) under the Tertiary Institution Social Health Insurance Programme (TISHIP).He added that discussions were ongoing with the Seven-Up Bottling Company on projects promoting recycling, upcycling, and environmental sustainability.The Vice-Chancellor commended the Nigeria Police Force, Civil Defence Corps, Military, and Amotekun Corps, as well as the Oyo State Government, for their support in ensuring campus security.

He also thanked staff, students, and the media for their partnership in advancing the university’s mission.Professor Olatunbosun reaffirmed KolaDaisi University’s commitment to producing graduates with the skills and character required for national development.”Our vision remains to be a world-class institution producing graduates who can respond to the socio-economic needs of a knowledge-driven economy,” he said.

He added that with continued support from stakeholders, KDU will remain a hub of excellence, innovation, and service to humanity.