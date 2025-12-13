KWASU seeks more accommodation to reduce attacks on students

The Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Alade Jimoh, has called for the provision of more and improved student accommodation to address the growing student population and reduce security threats faced by students living off campus.

Speaking at the university’s 13th Convocation Ceremony held at the main hall on Thursday, the Vice-Chancellor appealed to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Visitor to the university, to urgently consider the request, noting that it would significantly reduce students’ exposure to insecurity.

He listed some of the security challenges faced by off-campus students, including burglaries, assaults, and other criminal activities.

According to him, the student population across the university’s three campuses, including the satellite campuses in Osi and Ilesha-Baruba, has continued to increase without a corresponding expansion in accommodation facilities.

He said: “Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, the student population of Kwara State University across the three campuses is growing, and with it is the demand for on-campus accommodation.

“You will recall that some months back, there were reports of incessant robberies in the Malete community. With the swift response of the management of KWASU, the security agencies, and the Moro Local Government Council, measures were put in place and security reinstated.”

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that various security partnerships helped restore peace in the area, including restrictions on movement after 11:00 pm, increased presence of vigilantes and other security personnel, and restrictions on the use of generator sets after midnight.

“The University/Community Joint Security Committee is still in place and working to ensure that we do not have a repeat of the burglaries,” he said.

Professor Jimoh also extended his appeal beyond the state government, calling for partnerships with the private sector through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

“We urgently seek donors and partners who can increase the capacity of the University to accommodate students on all our campuses,” he said, while specially appreciating Rangeman Construction Ltd. “for the 150-room hostel on the main campus.

“We earnestly seek more of such partnerships and even donations which will ensure that more of our students are resident on our Malete, Osi and Ilesha-Baruba campuses,” he added.

He further called for the establishment of additional security posts in and around Malete and the construction of more on-campus hostels as part of strategies to improve safety. “We call on government and the private sector to partner with us on this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Saa’datu Modibbo-Kawu, said the administration had remained committed to repositioning the education sector for excellence, noting that KWASU had benefitted significantly from this commitment.

“Under our leadership, the state has witnessed the commissioning of the KWASU Osi Campus and the completion of the Ilesha-Baruba Campus, which continue to expand the university’s reach and relevance across the state.

“These interventions demonstrate a clear vision for growth, one that seeks to bring higher education closer to the people while creating opportunities that enhance research, innovation and community development,” she said.

She added that the government has invested heavily in modern learning environments, infrastructure, digital tools and research support systems to prepare students for global competitiveness.

“These reforms, combined with the government’s continuous support for youth development and technology-driven initiatives, have positioned Kwara as a rising hub for quality education in Nigeria,” she said.

She also expressed excitement over strategic partnerships between KWASU and facilities such as the Innovation Hub and the Sugar Factory Film Studio, noting that such collaborations are essential for sustainable development.

Earlier, the Chancellor of the university, Dr Johnson Adewumi, said KWASU “has established itself as a brand of excellence in academics, research, community development, and entrepreneurship,” adding that the institution’s collaborations have continued to enhance teaching, learning, and research.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali, urged the graduands to demonstrate the quality of training they received.

“I urge you to be good ambassadors of KWASU wherever you may find yourselves,” he said.

A total of 8,119 students graduated at the ceremony, including 82 First Class graduates, 1,986 Second Class Upper, 4,195 Second Class Lower, 1,355 Third Class, as well as 426 Master’s degree and 75 PhD recipients.