LASU hosts ICCP, brainstorms on human devt challenges

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello (3rd right); with other principal officers of the institution at the press briefing.

Lagos State University (LASU) is set to host this year’s International Conference of Community Psychology (ICCP) from August 28 to September 7, 2026.

The conference, themed: “Gathering in the motherland: Celebrating ways of the waters and reconnecting to the source,” aims to bring about a paradigm shift in psychology’s approach to addressing Africa’s systemic human development challenges.

Addressing reporters on the forthcoming programme, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, disclosed that the conference will provide a unique opportunity for Africa to contribute meaningfully to global research and innovation in Community Psychology.

She explained that Community Psychology is one that focuses on the relationship between individuals and their social, cultural, economic, and physical environments.

According to the vice-chancellor, the conference will promote well-being and positive change at the community and societal levels, rather than just focusing on individual-level interventions.

She added that the event will feature over 700 participants and has received strong support from reputable professional bodies and institutions, including the Pan-African Psychology Union, Nigerian Psychological Association, and Psychological Society of South Africa.

The conference convener, Prof. Andrew Zanami, and Dr. Moshood Olanrewaju, stated that the programme has already received endorsements and partnerships from various institutions, highlighting the significance of the event.

She. assured participants of a global audience, including multi-disciplinary practitioners and eminent scholars, adding that LASU has put in place adequate safety and security measures, transportation, entertainment, and accommodation to ensure a comfortable and rewarding stay in Lagos..

The Vice-Chancellor noted that hosting the conference in Lagos, a mega city renowned for its intellectual leadership, cultural vibrancy, economic vitality, and innovation, will provide Africa with a unique opportunity to contribute to global research and innovation in Community Psychology.

She added that ICCP is more than an academic conference, but a global invitation to experience Lagos State and LASU as spaces of knowledge production, innovation, hospitality, and openness.

The local Organising Committee, led by its Alternate Chair, Prof Temitayo Adewuyi, has called on multinational companies, philanthropists, and other well-meaning individuals to support LASU in ensuring a successful hosting of the conference.