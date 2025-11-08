LAUTECH shuts Iseyin campus after student’s death sparks protest

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has suspended academic activities at its Iseyin campus for two weeks following the death of a student who was crushed by a bus on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Afolayan Oluwadarasimi Roseline, was a 200-level student of Agricultural Economics at the College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources, Iseyin campus. She was reportedly on her way to refill a gas cylinder when the incident occurred.

Her death triggered protests among students, who took to the streets in anger and reportedly set the bus involved in the accident ablaze.

The demonstration disrupted activities in parts of Iseyin before authorities restored order.

Confirming the suspension, LAUTECH Registrar, Olayinka O. Balogun, said in a statement on Friday that the Iseyin campus would remain closed until November 24 to allow tempers to cool and security to be reinforced.

The university, therefore, directed all the students to proceed on a two-week break.

“The Management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, deeply regrets to announce the tragic passing of a 200-level student of the Department of Agricultural Economics, who was fatally wounded by a hit-and-run driver in Iseyin.

“Consequently, all students in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources are to proceed on a two-week break,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the LAUTECH branch of the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) has rejected the university management’s proposed implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) deferred to July 2026 — 19 months after negotiations began.

NAMDA said the recent protests by medical students were not caused by its industrial action but by the management’s failure to implement CONMESSand fulfil earlier promises. The lecturers have been on strike since August 1, 2025, over the issue.

LAUTECH management had, in a statement signed by Registrar Olayinka Balogun on November 7, announced that CONMESS implementation would begin with the November 2025 salary cycle, with full rollout by July 2026. It said the decision was made “in good faith” and aimed at balancing welfare needs with institutional sustainability.

However, in a rejoinder signed by Acting Chairman Prof. Michael Olamoyegun and Acting Secretary Dr Ayobami Alabi, NAMDA dismissed the university’s position as “a deliberate act of public deception, misdirection, and intimidation.”

The association accused management of reneging on earlier assurances and using “cheap propaganda” to divert attention from its failures. “The so-called ‘Letter of Commitment’ and accompanying press release are procedurally hollow, non-binding, and deceitfully packaged to mislead the public,” the statement said.

NAMDA argued that every other medical school in Nigeria already implements CONMESS and that LAUTECH’s continued delay violates the Labour Act, Trade Union Act, and sections of the 1999 Constitution guaranteeing equality and non-discrimination.

“The promise to ‘commence partial implementation from November 2025’ and ‘fully implement by July 2026’ is an attempt to push medical lecturers into another nine-month period of suffering and cheating — an insult to professional dignity,” it added.

The group maintained that the protests by medical students were triggered by management’s failure to honour commitments, not union militancy. “Students are protesting because management has failed them,” NAMDA said.

It demanded immediate implementation of CONMESS using the Oyo State Government’s current template, with arrears from January 2025. The association also called for urgent intervention by the Governing Council and the Oyo State Government to protect the integrity of medical education at the university.

NAMDA reaffirmed its commitment to students and professional duties but vowed to continue its strike until the full implementation of CONMESS is achieved.