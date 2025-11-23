Lawmaker offers N54m scholarship to 2,199 Katsina students

House of Representatives member, Hon. Abdullahi Ahmed, has doled out more than N54 million in scholarship to 2,199 students from his constituency who are undergoing studies in various higher institutions in the country.

The scholarship was doled out to beneficiaries at the weekend in Musawa council area through the lawmaker’s Education Committee under the chairmanship of the former Deputy Governor of the state, Tukur Jikamshi.

Ahmed, who represents Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency and doubles as Chairman, House Committee on Interior, said the gesture is aimed at supporting students from less privileged families to compete favourably with those from well-to-do homes, irrespective of political affiliations.

He promised to redouble efforts in ensuring a brighter future for the youths by providing opportunities in education, employment, business skills empowerment, agricultural programmes, among other initiatives.

Selected across the political wards of Musawa and Matazu council areas after a vigorous screening process, the beneficiaries are studying different courses at universities, Colleges of Education and polytechnics within and outside Katsina State.

Of the number, 1,029 students from universities were given N30,000 scholarship grants each, amounting to N30.8 million, while 1,170 students pursuing the National Certificate in Education (NCE) and National Diploma (ND) in Colleges of Education and polytechnics received N20,000 each, totaling N23.4 million.

Ahmed also assured that he would secure additional employment letters for 420 constituents across the electoral wards as part of his revolving measures to tackle unemployment and drive sustainable development in the area.

During the event, the lawmaker also announced the distribution of 500 brand new motorcycles to selected youths in the constituency to alleviate their transportation difficulties.

He said he initially procured 350 motorcycles but decided to purchase an additional 150 to accommodate more constituents, adding that the motorcycles would be distributed to prospective beneficiaries in the next phase of his empowerment programme.

The lawmaker said he had earlier secured federal appointment slots for over 181 constituents into various federal government institutions, including the Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He pledged to remain focused on driving the constituency’s development and maintaining unity, stating that he would not be distracted from doing what is right for the constituents despite criticism from those he described as naysayers.

Speaking, the executive chairman of Musawa council area, Hon. Aliyu Gingin, described the educational initiative as a developmental drive aimed at bringing democratic dividends closer to rural dwellers.

Gingin said the gesture would assuage the suffering of students and boost the state’s education landscape, adding that the educational drive of the lawmaker aligns with that of the Governor Dikko Radda-led government.