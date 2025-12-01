Lawmaker offsets fees for 1,400 Osun technical college students

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Wole Oke, has fully offset the fees and sundry charges of 1,400 students across the nine government technical colleges in Osun State for the 2025/2026 first-term academic session.

A statement by the media office of the lawmaker on Monday said the gesture is one of the most significant private interventions in the state’s technical education sector in recent years.

According to the lawmaker, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, the large-scale support covers terminal fees, lesson fees, development charges, and other essential levies that often pose financial challenges to parents and guardians.

Oke said the interventions would ensure that hundreds of young people from low-income backgrounds can continue their education without fear of dropping out due to the inability to pay.

According to him, Nigeria’s economic future depends heavily on producing a generation of technically competent youths who can create jobs, develop solutions, and contribute to national development.

The statement noted that across the nine technical colleges located in Osogbo, Ara, Gbongan, Iwo, Ile-Ife, Ilesa, Osu, Esa-Oke and Otan Ayegbaju, school heads, parents and students expressed deep appreciation for Oke’s timely support.

They described the intervention as a lifeline for families struggling with the rising cost of living.

Principal of Gbongan Technical College, Olusegun Okediran, said the gesture was timely and would ensure that the state does not add to the number of out-of-school children.

Principal of Technical College, Osu, Oladimeji Musilimat, said the gesture would motivate students to take their studies more seriously, adding that such support helps strengthen public confidence in technical education.

Principal of Ara Technical College, Atunbi Oluwakemi, described Oke’s intervention as a lifeline for many families who have been struggling to meet financial obligations in the face of rising economic challenges.

She noted that technical students, in particular, require steady academic continuity to build practical skills, and any disruption caused by unpaid fees often affects their confidence and overall performance.

She added that Oke’s support goes beyond financial relief, saying it sends a powerful message to the students that their dreams matter and that leaders are paying attention to their growth.