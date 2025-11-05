LBS family business initiative unveils inaugural forum on succession

The Lagos Business School (LBS), family business initiative, has disclosed plans to launch its inaugural programme on governance and succession in family businesses.

The three-day hybrid intensive forum is designed to empower family business owners, next-generation leaders, advisors, and executives with practical strategies to navigate governance and succession challenges, ensuring long-term sustainability and harmony.

Despite its role as the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, family businesses often struggle with leadership transitions and intergenerational continuity, but the forum aimed to tackle these critical issues.

According to the institution, the forum will attract expert-led sessions, real-world case studies, and interactive discussions, equipping participants with the tools to design effective governance frameworks, including family constitutions and councils.

Essentially, it will also help to develop tailored succession plans for smooth leadership transitions, enhance communication to mitigate conflicts, and align family and business goals as well as build a lasting legacy that transcends generations.

Highlights of the programme, starting from November 11 to 13, 2025, will include a discussion focusing on the foundations of governance and succession, structuring governance and best practices for implementation, featuring a panel discussion with multi-generational family business leaders.

Director, LBS Family Business Initiative, Dr Okey Nwuke, said: “The programme is a transformative opportunity for Nigerian family businesses, providing proven frameworks to master governance, ensure seamless succession, and create enduring legacies for generations to come.”

The programme, led by renowned thought leaders, will attract Professor of Strategic Management and former dean, Lagos Business School, Chris Ogbechie; Professor of Strategic Management, Lagos Business School, Franklin Ngwu; the Group Chief Executive Officer, Saroafrica-SIAT Group, Rasheed Sarunmi; and Partner and Head, Strategy Markets and Business Consulting Services, KPMG Africa, Segun Sowande, among others.