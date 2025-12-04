LCCI honours winners of essay, debate competition on AI, robotics

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) recently celebrated outstanding students at the grand finale of this year’s secondary schools essay competition and prize-giving ceremony, where students showcased a remarkable understanding of the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics on Nigeria’s future.

Rhoda Aluko of Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu, emerged winner of the debate segment, which examined the positive and negative implications of robotics and AI on Nigeria’s job market, Taiwo Olalekan of Eric Moore Senior High School, Surulere, came second, while Isabella Oyeleye of Caleb British International School, placed third.

The winners and their schools received cash prizes, laptops, smart watches and other gifts from sponsors.

Aluko, the overall winner, also received a seed investment prize from Cordros Capital Limited, while her teacher was rewarded with a cash prize and a mobile phone.

LCCI President and Chairman of the Council, Gabriel Idahosa, was represented by his Deputy, Leye Kupoluyi, who described the ceremony as a celebration of ideas, excellence, and the boundless potential of Nigerian youths.

He said the competition has evolved beyond a contest into a platform that inspires critical thinking and innovation among young people.

“This year’s gathering demanded reflection, depth and transformative thinking. Our students not only rose to the challenge, they excelled. Their essays showcased exceptional maturity, analytical strength and refreshing originality,” he stated.

Idahosa reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to education and youth empowerment, saying the LCCI is strengthening partnerships that expose students to entrepreneurship, innovation, digital literacy and leadership.

These efforts, he noted, will help nurture a globally competitive generation capable of driving national development.

A total of 234 entries were submitted from secondary schools across the state. However, 150 failed to meet the 20 per cent ethical-use threshold for AI assistance, leaving 84 entries eligible for grading.

Presenting the results, Chief Academic Planning Officer at Lagos State University (LASU), Olusegun Hokon, said the essays were evaluated on originality, grammar, context, clarity, coherence and appropriate use of data and references.

Vice-President of LCCI Layo Bakare-Okeowo, commended the finalists for their diligence and creativity.

Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology in Lagos State, Olatunbosun Alake, represented by Theophilus Muto, urged students to advance beyond theoretical arguments and develop AI-driven solutions that address community challenges while meeting global standards.

He highlighted the vast economic potential of AI, projected to add over $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, while noting that technological transformation could create 97 million new jobs and displace about 92 million worldwide.

“Individuals who succeed will be those who can collaborate with technology,” he said, pointing to challenges such as job displacement, the digital divide, data privacy and the need for continuous retraining.