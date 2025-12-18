Makinde vows to strengthen academic excellence, teacher education

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has vowed to further strengthen academic excellence, advance teacher education, and deepen institutional development at the Emmanuel Alayande University of Education (EAUED), Oyo Town.

Makinde made the pledge during the university’s third Foundation Day celebration, which also featured a historic convocation for 20 sets of Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) graduates of the defunct Emmanuel Alayande College of Education.

The third Foundation Day not only celebrated EAUED’s achievements but also reinforced its vision for academic excellence, innovation, and sustainable development, setting the stage for the university’s next phase of growth.

The event officially closed the NCE chapter, cementing EAUED’s status as a full-fledged university.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, described the occasion as “not merely a celebration of institutional heritage, but of purpose, progress, and people”.

The governor noted that the institution has, for decades, shaped the minds of generations in Oyo State and beyond.

Makinde lauded the university’s commitment to equality of access to education and the preparation of educators capable of building society from the classroom.

Makinde congratulated the graduates, whose academic journeys spanned 2005 to 2025, for their resilience, service, and excellence.

“They have distinguished themselves in classrooms, communities, public service, and enterprise, demonstrating that teachers are not merely instructors but architects of the future,” he said.

He further emphasised that the university’s progress was the result of deliberate and sustained investment in education by the Oyo State Government.

“When teachers are well trained, well supported, and well motivated, society as a whole prospers,” Makinde added.

The convocation attracted distinguished guests, including Oba Samuel Adebayo Adegbola, the Eleruwa of Eruwa; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, who was represented by Prince Adedokun Adediwura; vice-chancellors from universities across Nigeria; top government officials; political leaders; and traditional rulers.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of EAUED, Prof. Olanrewaju Olaniyan, highlighted the university’s rapid growth, noting that student enrolment had risen from 2,726 to 3,860 within two academic sessions, with female students accounting for 58 per cent of the population.

Olaniyan unveiled several new academic initiatives, including the Directorate of Yoruba Language Efficiency, a compulsory General Studies course on Yoruba language and culture, and the Alaafin Institute of Yoruba Studies, scheduled for 2026. Plans for a Faculty of Health Science Education, Open and Distance Learning programmes, and expanded Computing Science Education courses were also announced.

In his remarks, the institution’s Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Ayoade Olayiwola Ogunkunle, described the convocation as a closure of past obligations and a renewal of the university’s mandate.

Ogunkunle lauded the state government for facilitating a smooth transition.

He also appealed for a pedestrian bridge on the Oyo–Ogbomoso Expressway to ensure student safety.

The event featured a lecture on entrepreneurship by the Vice-Chancellor of Dominion University, Ibadan, Prof. Abel Olorunnisola.

Olorunnisola spoke on the theme: ”Teacherpreneurship: Bridging the Classroom and Entrepreneurship – Monetising your Expertise and Igniting Education Innovation”.

The professor urged teachers to monetise their expertise through digital products, online courses, consulting, and other educational ventures.

”The teacher is a professional by virtue of his training. Without teachers, there are no professionals”, the professor of engineering said, emphasising that for a teacher to make an impact, he must possess certain qualities such as selfless service, competence, and others.