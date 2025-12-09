Management, parents bicker over N750,000 graduation fee at MAAUN

An unprecedented uproar has greeted a letter from Maryam Abacha, American University of Nigeria, Kano (MAAUN), allegedly demanding N750,000 for “Intent to Graduate and Clearance Process” as part of the requirements to obtain a result, proceed to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and graduation ceremony.

The information was contained in the memo obtained by The Guardian, dated November 18, 2025, signed by Dr Hassan Garba, Vice President, Campus Life of the university, and titled: ‘Reminder for the Completion of Intent to Graduate and Clearance Process’.

Garba said, in reference to the earlier correspondence, issued on November 10, 2025, “I am directed by the management to remind you that the deadline for completing the Intent to Graduate and Clearance Process remains 30th November 2025.”

He continued: “To complete the process, you are required to: make the payment of N750,000 for the intent to graduate, obtain a clearance form, fill it, and return it before the deadline.

“Please note that failure to meet the deadline may result in: delay in processing your results, delay in submission of your name to NYSC for mobilisation and potential delay in your graduation process.”

One of the parents, Dr Abubakar Dahiru Mohammed, wondered why a university would impose a huge amount on students, hinge their graduation and NYSC’s participation on it.

Mohammed said the parents had complained about the directive, but the university’s defence is “that it is a private university. Even in your private house, there are laws guiding your behaviour. It’s just like if you lodge in a hotel and pay all bills, and on checking out, you’re asked to pay a gate fee of N100,000, or say the hotel is celebrating its first anniversary, so you must pay N100,000 before you will be allowed to leave. Private does not mean lawlessness.

“But we agree that they can even put their convocation fee at N10 million so long as it remains optional. Those who want to attend can pay. Those who don’t can stay at home and pay nothing, but they must not be coerced into paying by withholding their certificates or refusing to mobilise them for NYSC.

“That’s called ‘wrong influence’, a classical sort of extortion in law. Once a student completes his studies and pays his tuition and examination fee, it is his right to be given a statement of results. And to hold him back from NYSC is another crime. The NYSC Secretariat doesn’t joke about the failure of universities to submit the names of their students who complete their studies immediately after the results are ready. In this case, their results were placed on the notice boards of their departments, and they finished their final exams six months ago.”

However, the management has described the letter as a “fabrication” and an attempt to “tarnish” the school’s image.

Its spokesperson, Ali Kakaki said: “I have confirmed with the university management, and they have reiterated that the letter did not originate from them. According to them, the document appears to have been fabricated and circulated on social media by individuals attempting to tarnish the institution’s image.

“This is the information available to me at the moment.”