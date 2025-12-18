MTU celebrates excellence, graduates 346 students

Mountain Top University (MTU), Prayer City, Ogun State, is set to confer degrees on 346 students, including 42 First Class, 124 with Second Class Upper, and nine PhD graduates at its seventh convocation ceremony.

The graduating class comprises students from various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, with Miss Akinyemi Omolola Faith, of Mathematics department emerging as the Best Graduating Student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.94.

Governor Umo Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom State, is expected to deliver the Convocation lecture, titled: ‘Dream big, start small, and God will lift you to the highest point possible’.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, said: “We are proud of our students’ achievements, which reflect our commitment to academic excellence and faith-driven education. We believe that education is not just about academic certification, but also about shaping character and fostering entrepreneurial spirit.”

The graduation marks a significant milestone in the students’ academic journeys, as they prepare to embark on their careers and make meaningful contributions to society.