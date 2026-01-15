NANS lauds FG, ASUU over landmark agreement on tertiary education

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for signing a new agreement aimed at restoring stability and improving quality in Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

A statement signed by Michael Oyewole, Chief Press Secretary to NANS President, Olushola Oladoja, quoted him as saying that the agreement marks a fresh direction for Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

Oladoja described the agreement as a landmark development that would improve welfare for academic staff and ensure an uninterrupted academic calendar for students.

According to the NANS President, the new pact replaces the 2009 agreement that had been at the centre of prolonged industrial disputes and frequent disruptions of academic activities.

The students’ body noted that comments by ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Dingyadi, and other stakeholders reflected a renewed spirit of collaboration and sincerity in implementing the agreement.

He further stated that NANS had played an active role in advocating dialogue and reforms that prioritise the welfare of both lecturers and students, adding that sustained engagement by student leaders helped create an enabling environment for the breakthrough.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) heartily commends the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for the successful signing and unveiling of a new agreement that promises to usher in stability, improved welfare, and quality in our tertiary education system.

“NANS particularly applaud President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to quality education and an uninterrupted academic calendar for Nigerian students.

“The statements from the President, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Chris Piwuna, Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Dingyadi, and other dignitaries underscore a renewed spirit of partnership and sincerity in implementation, qualities we have long advocated,” the statement added.

While welcoming the agreement, NANS urged the Federal Government and ASUU to ensure faithful, timely and transparent implementation of all provisions. The association warned that any deviation could undermine trust and reverse the gains made.

“This is indeed a turning point; together, we can build a tertiary education system that works for everyone; lecturers, students, parents, and the nation at large,” the association stated.

The Guardian reports that the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday unveiled and presented a signed agreement to the public.

Key provisions of the agreement include a 40 per cent upward review of academic staff salaries with effect from January 1, 2026; the introduction of a consolidated academic tools allowance; and the creation of professorial cadre allowances to recognise the responsibilities of senior academics, among others.