NANS passes vote of confidence on TETFund boss, hails impactful leadership

Earning a vote of confidence from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is anything but a small achievement. Such an endorsement carries significant weight because NANS represents millions of students across tertiary institutions nationwide; an influential constituency known for its vocal advocacy and firm stance on governance, policy and accountability.

When NANS affirms confidence in a leader, an institution or initiative, it is an indication that the beneficiaries of national development have assessed the actions taken and found them worthy of commendation.

Moreover, securing such a level of recognition requires more than surface-level performance. It often reflects sustained engagement with student communities, responsiveness to their needs and the implementation of policies that address pressing issues such as welfare, security and education funding. The umbrella body of Nigerian students does not hesitate to criticise authorities when necessary, meaning that its approval typically indicates a track record of tangible impact.

For many stakeholders in the education sector, a NANS endorsement serves as a validation that policies are not only well-intentioned but are felt in classrooms, lecture halls and campuses across the country. It demonstrates that students can identify clear improvements in their learning conditions and opportunities, making such recognition both powerful and rare.

In addition, NANS’ vote of confidence often influences public perception and can help strengthen collaboration between student bodies and education managers. When trust is established, it creates room for more constructive dialogue on reforms, funding priorities and long-term strategies for strengthening tertiary education. Leaders who earn such trust often benefit from greater support in pushing forward critical initiatives.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono, Secretary General of NANS, Shedrack Anzaku, said the vote of confidence on Echono was in recognition of his outstanding performance.

According to him, the association closely monitored the activities of TETFund under Echono’s leadership and was impressed by the transparency, consistency and student-centred approach demonstrated in the delivery of various intervention projects.

He explained that the Fund’s initiatives, ranging from improved infrastructure to enhanced research support, have had a direct and measurable impact on the academic experience of students across the country.

Anzaku added that Echono’s open-door policy and willingness to engage with student leaders has further strengthened trust between TETFund and the nation’s student community, stressing that such leadership, grounded in accountability and responsiveness, is essential for sustaining progress in the tertiary education sector.

While commending the TETFund leadership under Echono on the development of infrastructure in the country’s tertiary institutions, he noted that without the agency, some of the institutions won’t survive.

“TETFund has become the backbone of many tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Without its timely interventions, several campuses would be struggling to provide even the most basic facilities needed for quality learning. From new lecture halls, modern laboratories, administrative buildings to improved academic resources, what we see today is a direct reflection of deliberate and impactful leadership.

“We in NANS do not give commendations lightly. Our vote of confidence on Arc. Sonny Echono is based on evidence, not sentiment. Students across the country can point to real projects, real improvements and real change. This is the kind of leadership we want to see – transparent, accessible and genuinely committed to advancing Nigeria’s education sector.”

In his response, the TETFund boss reiterated the Federal Government’s unwavering dedication to creating and maintaining secure learning spaces for students nationwide, emphasising that this commitment remains a central pillar of the Safe School Initiative.

Echono noted that the government, working closely with relevant security agencies, will persist in strengthening protective measures around educational institutions, ensuring that students, teachers and school infrastructure are safe from threats. He added that continuous collaboration, improved intelligence sharing and proactive security strategies were being prioritised to ensure that schools remain places of learning, not fear, and that every child can pursue an education in a protected environment.

“As I always say and in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigerian students are at the heart of all we are doing in the education sector because education is about teaching and learning”.

These things have propelled us to think beyond the box and look at the ways and means of how we can improve the learning condition. We are also looking at ways to encourage your lecturers to put in their best by providing physical and online facilities.

He also assured NANS that the current administration is committed to equipping students with the skills needed to become globally competitive so that upon graduation, they are not only seeking jobs but are also capable of creating opportunities for themselves and others.